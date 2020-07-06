Saudi Arabia leads shortlist for WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2020

WARC has announced the shortlist for this year’s WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2020.

Twenty case studies spanning a range of product categories have been shortlisted for the prize, including Etisalat Misr in Egypt, Donner Sang Compter in Lebanon and the Saudi Telecom Co (STC).

Saudi Arabia leads with seven country-specific campaigns shortlisted. Three of them are by Wunderman Thompson KSA, three by FP7 McCann (Dubai and Riyadh offices) and one by TBWA\RAAD.

The UAE follows with five campaigns, Lebanon with three, and Egypt and Tunisia with one each.

Three of the shortlisted papers are for campaigns that ran in more than one country in the region.

The WARC Prize for MENA Strategy was launched four years ago with the aim of spurring strategic thinkers across the region by generating a collection of work that will inspire them to create breakthrough thinking for their clients.

“Although this is not an effectiveness competition, we want to reward strategic thinking that helps clients solve problems and provides a base for future growth,” WARC said in a statement.

“Entrants will be expected to show a link between their strategies and the results of the marketing activity.”

The competition is free to enter and has a $10,000 prize fund to be distributed between the winners of the Grand Prix and three Special Awards. The winners will be announced on Aug. 5.

Commenting on the shortlist, jury chair Tarek El-Kady, Senior Marketing Director, McDonald's Middle East & Africa, said:

“This year’s MENA prize shortlist showcases some of the very best strategic thinking in the region that embraces the changes the industry is witnessing and has led to tangible business growth,” said Tarek El-Kady, jury chair and senior marketing director for McDonald’s Middle East & Africa.

The shortlisted entries are:

Campaign: Art Gap

Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB)

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Country: UAE



Campaign: The Uncovered

Brand: Ahmini (Tunisie Telecom)

Agency: Wunderman Thompson Tunis, Ahmini

Country: Tunisia



Campaign: Who Said Men Don’t Cry?

Brand: Burger King

Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: Burjer Kinj

Brand: Burger King

Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: Conquer Everywhere

Brand: Nissan Patrol, Nissan

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Country: UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain



Campaign: Post-Credit Wash

Brand: OMO, Unilever

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Country: Lebanon



Campaign: Launching Local Chicken

Brand: KFC, Yum!

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: What Are We Allowing?

Brand: STC

Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: As Far As We Go

Brand: Almosafer

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: The Gift of Mom

Client: Babyshop, Landmark Group

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: UAE

Campaign: Blood Unity

Client: Donner Sang Compter (DSC)

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: Lebanon

Campaign: Unspoken, UAE

Client: Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing

Agency: McCann Health Dubai, FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: UAE

Campaign: Every Step Counts

Client: Emirates NBD

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: UAE

Campaign: Inspire What’s Next

Client: Emirates NBD

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: UAE

Campaign: Repurposed Meals

Client: Puck · Arla Foods

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: Pan-Arab



Campaign: Making Meal-Time Fun Time

Client: Puck · Arla Foods

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: Pan-Arab

Campaign: Making This Place Their Home

Client: Beit Al-Baraka

Agency: FP7 McCann Beirut, FP7 McCann Dubai

Country: Lebanon

Campaign: The Fair Telco Co.

Client: Jawwy, STC

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: The Ramadan Campaign That Didn’t Launch During Ramadan

Client: Jawwy, STC

Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

Campaign: Hekaya — Family Talk

Client: Etisalat Misr

Agency: FP7 McCann Cairo

Country: Egypt