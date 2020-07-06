Saudi Arabia leads shortlist for WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2020

WARC has announced the shortlist for this year’s WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2020.
Twenty case studies spanning a range of product categories have been shortlisted for the prize, including Etisalat Misr in Egypt, Donner Sang Compter in Lebanon and the Saudi Telecom Co (STC).
Saudi Arabia leads with seven country-specific campaigns shortlisted. Three of them are by Wunderman Thompson KSA, three by FP7 McCann (Dubai and Riyadh offices) and one by TBWA\RAAD.
The UAE follows with five campaigns, Lebanon with three, and Egypt and Tunisia with one each.
Three of the shortlisted papers are for campaigns that ran in more than one country in the region.
The WARC Prize for MENA Strategy was launched four years ago with the aim of spurring strategic thinkers across the region by generating a collection of work that will inspire them to create breakthrough thinking for their clients.
“Although this is not an effectiveness competition, we want to reward strategic thinking that helps clients solve problems and provides a base for future growth,” WARC said in a statement.
“Entrants will be expected to show a link between their strategies and the results of the marketing activity.”
The competition is free to enter and has a $10,000 prize fund to be distributed between the winners of the Grand Prix and three Special Awards. The winners will be announced on Aug. 5.
“This year’s MENA prize shortlist showcases some of the very best strategic thinking in the region that embraces the changes the industry is witnessing and has led to tangible business growth,” said Tarek El-Kady, jury chair and senior marketing director for McDonald’s Middle East & Africa.
The shortlisted entries are:
Campaign: Art Gap
Brand: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB)
Agency: TBWA\RAAD
Country: UAE
Campaign: The Uncovered
Brand: Ahmini (Tunisie Telecom)
Agency: Wunderman Thompson Tunis, Ahmini
Country: Tunisia
Campaign: Who Said Men Don’t Cry?
Brand: Burger King
Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: Burjer Kinj
Brand: Burger King
Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: Conquer Everywhere
Brand: Nissan Patrol, Nissan
Agency: TBWA\RAAD
Country: UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain
Campaign: Post-Credit Wash
Brand: OMO, Unilever
Agency: TBWA\RAAD
Country: Lebanon
Campaign: Launching Local Chicken
Brand: KFC, Yum!
Agency: TBWA\RAAD
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: What Are We Allowing?
Brand: STC
Agency: Wunderman Thompson KSA
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: As Far As We Go
Brand: Almosafer
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: The Gift of Mom
Client: Babyshop, Landmark Group
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: UAE
Campaign: Blood Unity
Client: Donner Sang Compter (DSC)
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: Lebanon
Campaign: Unspoken, UAE
Client: Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing
Agency: McCann Health Dubai, FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: UAE
Campaign: Every Step Counts
Client: Emirates NBD
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: UAE
Campaign: Inspire What’s Next
Client: Emirates NBD
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: UAE
Campaign: Repurposed Meals
Client: Puck · Arla Foods
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: Pan-Arab
Campaign: Making Meal-Time Fun Time
Client: Puck · Arla Foods
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: Pan-Arab
Campaign: Making This Place Their Home
Client: Beit Al-Baraka
Agency: FP7 McCann Beirut, FP7 McCann Dubai
Country: Lebanon
Campaign: The Fair Telco Co.
Client: Jawwy, STC
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: The Ramadan Campaign That Didn’t Launch During Ramadan
Client: Jawwy, STC
Agency: FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh
Country: Saudi Arabia
Campaign: Hekaya — Family Talk
Client: Etisalat Misr
Agency: FP7 McCann Cairo
Country: Egypt