Mubadala set for exclusive talks with Petrobras to buy Bahia refinery

Petroleo Brasileiro will discuss with Mubadala the Rlam contract terms in an exclusive negotiation expected to take several weeks. (Reuters)
Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

  • Mubadala had submitted the best offer and was invited to negotiate
  • Abu Dhabi’s investment fund beat back competition from India’s Essar Group
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s investment fund Mubadala Investment Co. will enter into exclusive talks with Petrobras to purchase Brazil’s second-largest refinery, the Brazilian state-owned oil company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Reuters was the first to report earlier on Thursday that Mubadala was on an inside track to acquire the refinery, known as Rlam, after beating back competition from India’s Essar Group, according to three people close to the negotiations.
Petroleo Brasileiro, as Petrobras is formally known, confirmed in a filing that Mubadala had submitted the best offer and was invited to negotiate.
Mubadala will discuss the contract terms with Brazil’s Petrobras in an exclusive negotiation expected to take several weeks, the people said on Thursday, declining to be named as the talks were not public at the time.
If the contract changes significantly, Petrobras will call back competitors for a second round of bids based on price, the sources said.
Indian conglomerate Essar also made a binding offer for Rlam, as Reuters reported in June, and could compete again for the refinery if Petrobras decides to retender it.
Mubadala and Essar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Petrobras did not provide any other details outside its securities filing.
A final winner will only be disclosed by Petrobras after all stages are concluded.
Rlam, which is based in the northern state of Bahia and has a 330,000 barrels a day capacity, is the first of a group of eight refineries Petrobras plans to sell to end its near monopoly in fuel processing in Brazil.

Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations but with low output

Reuters

  • There is significant damage to the reservoirs and infrastructure
  • A first cargo of 650,000 barrels will be shipped by the Kriti Bastion Aframax tanker
Reuters

TUNIS: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted force majeure on all oil exports on Friday as a first tanker loaded at Es Sider after a half-year blockade by eastern forces, but said technical problems caused by the shutdown would keep output low.
“The increase in production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17,” NOC said in a statement.
A first cargo of 650,000 barrels will be shipped by the Kriti Bastion Aframax tanker, chartered by Vitol, which two sources at Es Sider port said had docked and started loading on Friday morning.
The blockade, which was imposed by forces in eastern Libya loyal to Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), has cost the country $6.5 billion in lost export revenue, NOC said.
“Our infrastructure has suffered lasting damage, and our focus now must be on maintenance and securing a budget for the work to be done,” NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in the statement.
Control over Libya’s oil infrastructure, the richest prize for competing forces in the country, and access to revenues, has become an ever-more significant factor in the civil war.
The internationally recognized Government of National Accord, supported by Turkey, has recently pushed back the LNA, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, from the environs of Tripoli and pushed toward Sirte, near the main oil terminals.

