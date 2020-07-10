You are here

France's Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches

French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot earlier said that a ‘broad consensus’ existed to reconstruct ‘identically’ the spire of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, above. (AFP)
date 2020-07-10

  • Plan includes recreating the 19th century spire designed by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc
PARIS: Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire.
No swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists. And to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead.
That’s the verdict reached by French President Emmanuel Macron, the cathedral’s present-day architects and the general in charge of the colossal reconstruction project for one of the world’s most treasured landmarks.
Macron, who wants Notre Dame reopened in time for the 2024 Olympics, had initially pushed for a contemporary touch atop the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world.
But Macron came around to the traditionalists’ argument, and approved reconstruction plans for the 12th century monument that were presented Thursday, according to a statement from the state agency overseeing the project.
The plan includes recreating the 19th century spire designed by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc that collapsed in the fire and “favors fidelity to the monument’s form and a restoration of the cathedral in its latest state,” the statement said.
That means how Notre Dame was on the afternoon of April 15, 2019, before the fire broke out, consumed the roof and threatened the rose-windowed twin towers that keep the cathedral upright.
More than a year later, the structure remains unstable. It took nearly a year to clear out dangerous lead residue released in the fire and to get to the point where workers could start removing scaffolding that had been in place for a previous renovation effort. Actual reconstruction won’t start until next year.
The reconstruction plan presented Thursday says the project will replicate original materials “to guarantee the authenticity, harmony and coherence of this masterpiece of Gothic art.”
Those materials included tons of lead, which is raising concerns among health and environmental groups. Lead particles released during the fire forced schools in the area to close and prompted a lengthy, painstaking cleanup effort of the cathedral’s historic neighborhood on an island in the center of Paris.

Topics: culture Notre Dame Paris France

K9 COVID sniffers: UAE to use dogs to detect coronavirus

Updated 09 July 2020
Arab News

K9 COVID sniffers: UAE to use dogs to detect coronavirus

  • The dogs sniffed samples from the armpits of suspected cases
  • The ministry said trained K9 detected the infection with a 92% success
DUBAI: UAE’s Ministry of Interior successfully completed trials that used K9 police dogs to detect coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported.

In the trial, dogs sniffed samples from the armpits of suspected cases, which according to the ministry, lead to immediate detection.

“Data and studies showed that detection of presumed COVID-19 cases achieved approximately 92 percent in overall accuracy,” the ministry said.

The US, Germany and UK are also training K9 dogs to detect the virus.

Trained dogs have previously been used to detect other diseases, including tuberculosis and malaria.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

