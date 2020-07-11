You are here

Long road ahead for fully self-driving cars, despite Tesla claim

A Tesla SuperCharger station in Los Angeles, the US. (Reuters)
AFP

WASHINGTON: The road to fully self-driving vehicles remains riddled with obstacles, with years of refinements likely needed, despite Tesla founder Elon Musk’s claim to be able to produce one this year.
Musk’s suggestion that Tesla is nearing “Level 5” autonomy appeared to stun the sector, which has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for vehicles able to operate without human help.
The Tesla founder and CEO said in a message to a Shanghai technology fair that he was “extremely confident that ‘Level 5,’ or essentially complete autonomy, will happen . . . very quickly.”
He maintained that he expected “the basic functionality” of Level 5 to be “complete this year.”
But analysts say that the pledge appeared to be hyperbole from Musk, who had pledged to deliver self-driving cars by 2018, and more recently promised to deploy robo-taxis by 2020.
“We’re still a long way from a true Level 4 system, so the ‘very close to Level 5’ comment seems out of nowhere, especially given the reset people have had in recent years,” said Paul Lewis, who heads policy research at the nonprofit Eno Center for Transportation.
Lewis said there was “tremendous excitement” several years ago about the potential for full autonomy, but it has since waned.
“Technology developers are starting to realize the limits of artificial intelligence and the benefits of the human brain in handling some of these tasks.”
Raj Rajkumar, a Carnegie Mellon University engineering professor and co-director of the school’s auto technology research lab, said he was highly skeptical as well.
The recent claim “may be just another technique by Tesla to realize more of the revenue” from the semi-autonomous system the company uses, the researcher said.
“We have been many times here before,” Rajkumar said, citing Tesla’s prior pledges on full autonomy.
Tesla is in a fierce race with tech firms and other automakers for the lead in self-driving technology.

 

The California electric carmaker became the world’s most valuable auto manufacturer earlier this month, and its shares have soared amid strong demand, even as it produces only a fraction of the vehicles of many rivals. The former Google car division now known as Waymo operates a test program in Arizona at Level 4 autonomy. That means a vehicle does not need a driver but operates in a geographically circumscribed area.
But Lewis said that the Waymo system has limits because “there is still some level of monitoring,” with a remote system that could require a human to take over.
Ed Niedermeyer, head of communications for Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), which includes nonprofit organizations and auto technology firms (but not Tesla) said Level 4 is the major focus of the group’s members. “The reason companies are not talking about Level 5 is that you’re talking about drinking from the firehose of randomness.”
Level 5 means a vehicle can handle any situation, any type of weather or any terrain without human assistance — a tall order, in Niedermeyer’s view.
Level 4, however, would “reduce the number of variables,” in part by operating within a specific area, whether an enclosed test site, a college campus or even an entire city. “There’s no single technical standard for Level 4; you can define it for yourself,” said Niedermeyer.
Some analysts warn that promoting a system as autonomous could lead motorists to make dangerous assumptions and neglect the steering wheel, with potentially fatal consequences.
Tesla has been criticized over a number of accidents involving drivers using its “Autopilot” program. “There is a danger in promoting self-driving capabilities that are not accurate,” Lewis said.
Autopilot, he noted, is a Level 2 system that requires drivers to be attentive at all times.

Decoder

Waymo Level 5

Waymo Level 5 describes autonomous vehicles capable of handling any situation, any type of weather or any terrain without human assistance.

Topics: Tesla

RIYADH: The credit ratings of three Dubai property companies were downgraded by S&P as the coronavirus pandemic hits confidence in the retail and real estate sectors.
S&P Global Ratings reduced the credit ratings for the real estate developer Emaar Properties as well as Emaar Malls to +BB from -BBB with a negative forward outlook, adding that it sees a “weakening across all its business segments” in 2020. S&P also cut its rating for DIFC Investments to +BB from -BBB, while keeping a stable outlook.
Gulf states are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that has come at a time of weak oil prices, heaping pressure on governments, companies and employees.
The ratings agency expects the emirate’s economy to shrink by 11 percent this year
“The supply-demand imbalance in the realty sector appears to have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We now expect to see international demand for Dubai’s property to be subdued, and the fall in residential prices to be steeper than we had expected, lingering well into 2021” S&P reported.
Despite easing restrictions and the opening of the economy, S&P said that overall macroeconomic conditions remained challenging.
Global travel restrictions and social distancing constraints “significantly weigh on Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors” the rating agency reported.
Still, Dubai’s tourism chief was upbeat on the emirate’s prospects when international tourism resumes.
“Once we do get to the other side, as we start to talk about next year and later on, we see very much a quick uptick. Because once things normalize, people will go back to travel again,” Helal Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing told AFP in an interview.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings Emaar Properties Dubai Coronavirus

