Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions – minister

Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day. Above, an Iranian oil facility in the Khark Island at the Arabian Gulf. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day
DUBAI: Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.
“We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share,” said Zanganeh.
Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran’s oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.
The Islamic Republic’s crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd.

Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain

Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain

  • Policy responses by the central bank appear to have worked so far
Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain even though the country has started re-opening after over two months of a nationwide lockdown, as demand and supply shocks due to the coronavirus still loom large, the central bank governor said on Saturday.
Policy responses by the central bank appear to have worked so far, but going forward the situation would need even more careful assessment, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

