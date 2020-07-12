You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan to allow drinking alcohol for non-Muslims, ban FGM

Sudan to allow drinking alcohol for non-Muslims, ban FGM

Civilians walk past graffiti reading in Arabic "Freedom, Peace, Justice and Civilian" in the Burri district of Khartoum, Khartoum, Sudan, July 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/57htr

Updated 12 July 2020
Reuters

Sudan to allow drinking alcohol for non-Muslims, ban FGM

  • Alcoholic drinks have been banned since Islamic law was introduced in 1983
Updated 12 July 2020
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan will permit non-Muslims to consume alcohol and strengthen women’s rights, including banning female genital mutilation (FGM), its justice minister said late on Saturday, in a reversal of almost four decades of hard-line Islamist policies.
About 3% of Sudan’s population is non-Muslim, according to the United Nations.
Alcoholic drinks have been banned since former President Jaafar Nimeiri introduced Islamic law in 1983, throwing bottles of whisky into the Nile in the capital Khartoum.
The transition government which took over after autocrat Omar Al-Bashir was toppled last year has vowed to lead Sudan to democracy, end discrimination and make peace with rebels.
Non-Muslims will no longer be criminalized for drinking alcohol in private, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told state television. For Muslims, the ban will remain. Offenders are typically flogged under Islamic law.
Sudan will also decriminalize apostasy and ban FGM, a practice which typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia of girls and women, he said.
Women will also no longer need a permit from male members of their families to travel with their children.
Nimeiri’s introduction of Islamic law was major catalyst for a 22-year-long war between Sudan’s Muslim north and the mainly Christian south that led in 2011 to South Sudan’s secession.
Bashir extended Islamic law after he took power in 1989.
Sudanese Christians live mainly in Khartoum and in the Nuba mountains near the South Sudan border. Some Sudanese also follow traditional African beliefs.
The transition government led by Abdalla Hamdok runs the country in an uneasy coalition with the military which helped remove Bashir after months of mass protests.

Topics: Sudan alcohol FGM

Related

Middle-East
Sudan criminalizes female genital mutilation

Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran

Updated 44 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran

  • The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage
Updated 44 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

A fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwest Iran but was quickly contained, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local official.
The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage, Mohsen Beyranvand, the governor of Mahshahr county said, according to IRNA.
Beyranvand described the fire as minor and said it was put out in less than ten minutes.
There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.
A gas explosion shook a residential building in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, injuring one person, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the city fire department as saying.
A chlorine gas leak occurred at a unit of the Karoon petrochemicals plant near the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini on the Gulf on July 4, injuring dozens, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Louise Heavens)

Topics: Iran fire petrochemicals

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s Khamenei urges fight against ‘tragic’ virus resurgence
Business & Economy
Rouhani: Iran cannot shut down economy despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Rockslide kills Iraqi teen on Austrian mountain
Dhaka looks the other way as rights groups push for Rohingya relocation
Hamilton races to comfortable victory in Styrian Grand Prix
Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran
Jordan king says virus 'under control'

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.