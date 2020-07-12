You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims

Requests from people of 160 nationalities in the Kingdom have been screened electronically to select who will perform Hajj this year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptnwu

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims

  • Of the pilgrims who will receive approval, 70 percent will be non-Saudis and 30 percent will be Saudi citizens
  • The requests were sorted in accordance with high standards that will ensure the safety and health of pilgrims
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests from people of 160 nationalities in the Kingdom have been screened electronically to select who will perform Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday.

The requests were sorted in accordance with high standards that will ensure the safety and good health of pilgrims.

The deadline for all applications was July 10 and the main criterion for selection is good health.

Of the pilgrims who will receive approval, 70 percent will be non-Saudis residing in the Kingdom and the remaining 30 percent will be Saudi citizens.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to enter the sites of Hajj (Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat) without a permit from Dhul Qadah 28 till the end of Dhu Al-Hijjah 12 will be issued with a fine of SR10,000.

The fine will be doubled if the offence is repeated. It added that security personnel will be posted on roads leading to the holy sites to ensure that anyone who breaks the law will be stopped and fined.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Two Holy Mosques chief launches Hajj season plan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi opens hajj registration for foreign residents

COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 167,138
  • A total of 2,223 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,779 new confirmed cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 247 were recorded in Riyadh, 191 in Jeddah, 164 in Hufof, 157 in Dammam and 157 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 167,138 after 1,742 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,223 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Gold a safe bet for Saudis despite VAT increase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban

Latest updates

New British-French deal to fight “vile people smuggling“
Lebanon daily coronavirus cases spike
UK vaccine frontrunner could be available in first half of 2021
US ambassador to Yemen says ready to solve Safer tanker crisis
Palestinian government imposes curfew, bans travel as COVID-19 cases soar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.