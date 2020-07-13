‘No one safe’ from COVID-19, says Abhishek Bachchan after family tests positive

You are here

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the National Film Awards presentation ceremony. (Files/AP)
Subhash K Jha

  • The Bachchans are the latest Bollywood celebrities to test positive for the disease
PATNA: Nothing can “safeguard you” from coronavirus, actor Abhishek Bachchan told Arab News on Sunday after three members of his family, including Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s best-known screen stars, tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.

“In spite of all precautions, if paa and I tested positive, it means there is no safety, no amount of caution (that can) safeguard you from the virus. Luckily, we have mild symptoms, and hopefully, we’ll be over this soon,” the 44-year-old actor said.

His wife, actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive.

But Amitabh’s wife, former actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan remains COVID-free, she told Arab News.

Abhishek said that he “felt no signs or symptoms of the virus” and got himself checked only after his 77-year-old father tested positive for the disease. Amitabh was moved to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Later in the day, the Bollywood superstar confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter, asking those who had been in close contact with him to get tested as well.

“I have tested Covid positive,” he tweeted. “Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the past ten days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

His posts led to a series of tweets from veteran and contemporary actors, who said they were shocked to learn of the development.

“I am in a state of disbelief,” actress and parliamentarian Hema Malini told Arab News. “Mr. Bachchan is a very dear colleague. We have worked together for more than 45 years now. His energy level remains unchanged over the years. I am younger than him, but he’s far more energetic. I am sure he will beat the virus and will be back to work in no time. To keep Mr. Bachchan indoors for months is nearly impossible.”

While Abhishek has completed all his pending work, Amitabh has several assignments outstanding, including shooting for the new season of the enormously successful game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati?” (“Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”).

Amitabh’s immune system is severely compromised by several serious illnesses, including a near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s film “Coolie,” when he almost lost his life.

The current health issue is “child’s play for Mr. Bachchan” in comparison, according to colleague and fellow actor Anupam Kher.

“He has faced and overcome much worse. I’ve worked in several films with Bachchan Saab. Nothing can keep him down,” he said.

The Bachchans are the latest Bollywood celebrities to test positive for the disease, with singer Kannika Kapoor contracting the virus early in March. The Uttar Pradesh government later booked her for flouting the lockdown rules.

Kapoor was followed by starlet Zoa Morani, who reportedly contracted the virus from her sister Shaza.

“The only thing you can do is keep calm and wait for it to go away,” Morani told Arab News. “Because there is no vaccine yet. It was a learning experience for me, how the little things in life matter so much like taking care of our health physically and mentally. Prayers are magic that can help you pull through anything.”

Maharashtra’s state government has come under intense fire after an uptick in infections especially in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, where the Hindi film industry is based, and for introducing draconian guidelines to curb the outbreak, including the prohibition of actors aged 65 and over from working in movies.

Morani said that the government was doing a “commendable job” given the circumstances.

“This is an extremely distressing situation, and everyone is doing the best to cope. We must follow the rules and also take care of our health, mentally and physically. Yes it is scary, and we keep reading a lot of negative news, but there is an equal amount of positive news as well, and people are bouncing back to normal.”

Actor Purab Kohli said he was taken aback when he and his entire family were diagnosed with COVID-19 in London in April.

“I didn’t believe we had it until we started talking to the GP which was on day six, and we found out that someone we knew and were in contact with got serious with the infection and taken to hospital. By then I was already better,” he said.

Topics: COVID-19 Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood

Sindhi, Baloch ‘separatists’ forming ties in Sindh, Pakistani officials say

Updated 13 July 2020
Naimat Khan

  • Follows little-known Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army carrying out attacks
KARACHI: Investigations into a spate of recent attacks in southern Sindh province have led Pakistani officials to believe there are growing links between Sindhi separatists and militant groups from the insurgency-racked Balochistan province, officers with knowledge of the investigation have told Arab News.

However, experts warn that it may be too early to assume a “nexus” between the groups.

Late last month, gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four attackers.

Counterterrorism officials said that the attack had been claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group from the southwestern province of Balochistan, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

Just weeks earlier, three consecutive explosions killed four people, including two soldiers in Sindh. A shadowy secessionist organization, the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), which wants the province to break away from the Pakistani federation, claimed responsibility for the attacks. This week, SRA also claimed a grenade attack on a Karachi bakery in which a retired paramilitary Rangers official was killed. 

SRA and two other Sindhi groups were banned by the government in May this year. 

Speaking to the media after the attack on the stock exchange building,  Sindh Rangers  chief  Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari said that the attacks proved that “hostile intelligence agencies” were working to forge a “nexus” between Sindhi and Balochi insurgent groups, adding that he believed current investigations would establish this beyond doubt. 

In a statement emailed to the media after the stock exchange attack, the BLA admitted that it had “complete support” from Sindhi groups. 

“Today both the nations (Baloch and Sindhi) are fighting for the independence of their homelands against Pakistan,” the BLA statement said. “We had the complete support of the Sindhi nation in today’s attack, and it shows a strong brotherly bond between both the nations.”

Separatists have been fighting security forces for years in Balochistan over what they see as the unfair exploitation of the province’s vast mineral wealth. Insurgents are also opposed to — and attack projects linked to — China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in the resource-rich province. 

Pakistan has regularly blamed India for supporting Baloch separatists, a charge that Delhi denies.

Last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament that he had no doubt India was behind the attack on the stock exchange building, which India promptly denied. Khan offered no evidence for his allegation, but he said that there had been intelligence reports warning of attacks in Pakistan and he had informed his Cabinet about the threats.

Sindhi separatists such as the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army have carried out low-intensity attacks in the past, including blowing up train tracks. Their attacks, however, have been less violent than that of neighboring Balochistan where separatists have attacked a Chinese consulate, a leading hotel chain and on many occasions killed security officials patrolling a coastal highway.

Now, officials fear that Sindhi groups might be able to enhance their capacity to carry our deadlier attacks with help from Baloch militants and other hostile groups. 

“It can be a source of lawlessness in the future if this nexus is not broken,” said a police officer involved in investigating a “possible nexus between Sindhi and Baloch insurgent groups, backed by India.” He requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media about the issue.

The police official said that Baloch groups already had “some capability” to launch damaging attacks, “but once there is a nexus, it can also be helpful for Sindhi nationalists, and that’s worrisome.”

A senior intelligence officer, who also declined to be named, said there had been a noticeable increase in the frequency of attacks by Sindhi groups, which pointed to the fact that they might have more experienced helpers.

“Increase in capability (through a nexus with Baloch groups) will only be proved if they launch more sophisticated attacks,” he said. “Law enforcement agencies are absolutely aware and alert to the dangers posed by the growth of this nexus.”

Raja Umar Khattab, a senior counter-terrorism officer in Karachi, said that while teaming up with other groups might enhance the capacity of Sindhi nationalists, he did not see the nexus posing a significant threat in the near future. 

“The nexus can supplement the capacity of Sindhi sub-nationalists,” Khattab said, “but they will not be able to create any big law and order situation due to the preparedness of the law enforcement agencies.”

Sindh’s chief of Rangers has also said that Baloch and Sindh separatists were cosying up to the London faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a Pakistani political party whose leader Altaf Hussain lives in exile in London. 

“Hostile intelligence agencies strive to make a nexus of the cells, sleeper cells and facilitators of the remnant terrorist organizations (separatists), which include the remnants of the MQM,” Bukhari said during a press conference after the stock exchange attack.

The MQM, one of Pakistan’s most prominent political parties, is mostly comprised of descendants of Muslim Urdu-speaking people who migrated to Pakistan around the time of the partition of India in 1947. 

Once able to control Sindh province with an iron grip, the party’s fortunes have waned in recent years, particularly since 2013 when the military launched a crackdown against criminal groups and militants as murder rates soared and mutilated bodies were dumped in alleyways daily. Many saw the operation, centered in Karachi, as a pretext to wrest control of the port city from the MQM, an accusation that security forces deny.

While Karachi crime rates have dropped sharply and many local businesses have welcomed the operation, allegations of brutal and illegal methods have remained. 

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has in the past referred dozens of cases of illegal abductions of MQM workers to the Pakistan government, concluding a “pattern of specific targeting” of the MQM by Rangers, which the paramilitary force denies.

Before the 2013 operation, law enforcement agencies and many Karachi residents accused the MQM of racketeering, the abduction, torture and murder of opponents and holding the city to ransom by calling mass strikes at will.

On Wednesday, the MQM’s Qasim Ali Raza denied that the party had any links to separatists or attacks in Sindh and urged the state to stop the “blind and fraudulent” process of blaming the party. 

The Karachi-based political analyst, Mazhar Abbas, said that a nexus between the MQM and separatist groups, if it existed, would not work. 

“The workers of MQM neither accepted the alliance with Sindhi nationalists (in the past),” he said, “nor will they subscribe to the current idea of a friendship.”

Other analysts said that there was as yet no “solid” evidence to claim the nexus existed. 

“Politically, there has been some closeness between Sindhi and Baloch nationalists, but speaking about a military nexus, one needs to have solid evidence at hand,” said Sohail Sangi, a Karachi-based analyst who closely observes separatist groups.

However, Anwar Sajjadi, a Quetta-based security analyst, said that he believed a growing nexus was a possibility, adding it was no coincidence that Sindhi groups had recently started voicing opposition to Chinese projects being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella, which Baloch groups have long opposed.

“We have seen uniformity in their stances,” Sajjadi said. “Same stance on CPEC and other (rights) issues is bringing all these groups closer.”

Topics: Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army

