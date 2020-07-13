Nasab club to provide 30 businesses with complimentary workspaces

DUBAI: Located in the lush environs of Al Barari, a twenty-minute drive from Downtown Dubai, Nasab by KOA is an artfully designed workspace and social club with a vision to change the way creatives work and innovate. Founded by Mohammed Zaal, CEO of real estate company KOA, Nasab launched in February 2019, back when the current turmoil wrought globally by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was unthinkable.
Designed by architect Tarik Al-Zaharna and featuring the sleek interiors of British designer Fran Hickman, an office at Nasab provides business owners with an inspiring place to work, surrounded by nature, along with a host of creative initiatives allowing them to connect easily with like-minded individuals.
“We have spent the last few weeks liaising with our members on a one-to-one basis, as we believe that it is businesses who take care of their customers that will survive this most difficult of times,” said Zaal to Arab News. “We know that what is in our control is how we extend practical compassion, warmth and support to the wider entrepreneurial community.”
The COVID-19 situation has had a devastating impact on the UAE’s business community. To counter the negative impact, the Nasab Recovery Programme provides up to 30 eligible businesses with complimentary offices and workspaces for 6 months.
“Our main aim throughout the development of Nasab has been to provide a space where creatives, entrepreneurs and like-minded individuals have a place to set up homes-away-from-home,” Zaal said. “We want to keep this spirit alive through the Nasab Recovery Programme. Our hope is that the program provides a much-needed space for those who shape and contribute to the creative industry: entrepreneurs, leaders in tech, art, design and fashion. The team have worked extraordinarily hard to create an incredible space; we can’t wait to now see the community grow within it.”
Nasab believes that growth of the UAE’s economic and cultural fabric is dependent on homegrown businesses.
“We were the first members club to close down, having done so voluntarily before the full stay-at-home order,” added Zaal. “We were more cautious than others, and we feel it was the right thing to do, to put people over profits.”
Applications for the program are now open and should be submitted by July 15, 2020. Please visit: https://nasabdubai.com/recovery/