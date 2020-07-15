OPEC sees oil demand soaring in 2021 but still below 2019

You are here

An Indian laborer pulls a cart laden with empty oil drums. OPEC and its allies led by Russia have cut output by 10 million bpd since May. (AFP)
LONDON: Global oil demand will soar by a record 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, but will remain below 2019 levels, OPEC said in its monthly report.
It was the first report in which OPEC assessed oil markets next year. It said the forecast assumed no further downside risks materialized in 2021 such as US-China trade tensions, high debt levels or a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“This assumes that COVID-19 is contained, especially in major economies, allowing for recovery in private household consumption and investment, supported by the massive stimulus measures undertaken to combat the pandemic,” OPEC said.

Oil prices collapsed this year after global demand fell by a third when governments imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

OPEC said in 2020 oil demand would drop by 8.95 million bpd, slightly less than in last month’s report.

In 2021, it expects efficiency gains and remote working to cap demand growth, keeping demand below record 2019 levels.

OPEC expects to cover the lion’s share of the massive projected demand spike in 2021 with demand for its crude rising by 6 million bpd to reach 29.8 million bpd.

From May 2020, OPEC and allies led by Russia have been cutting output by nearly 10 million bpd, or a 10th of global demand, to help prop up oil prices.

Output in countries such as the US, Norway and Canada has also fallen, although they are not part of the OPEC+ agreement on output cuts.

OPEC said it expected non-OPEC oil supply in 2020 to fall by 3.26 million bpd and rise by just 0.92 million bpd in 2021.

OPEC said it saw no growth of output from the former Soviet Union in 2021 even though Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have been curtailing output in tandem with OPEC.

“I think OPEC is betting that some of the wells that were shut in don’t come back due to reservoir damage in non-OPEC countries. But OPEC isn’t immune to declines either,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of the think tank Energy Aspects.

She said that OPEC’s demand recovery predictions could prove optimistic. Energy Aspects see demand bouncing back by about 5 million bpd next year.

OPEC said it expected US output in 2021 to grow by just 0.24 million bpd after falling by 1.37 million bpd in 2020 and a rise of 1.7 million in 2019.

OPEC said it had cut supply in June by a further 1.89 million bpd to 22.27 million bpd, based on secondary sources the group uses to monitor its output. That amounts to more than 110 percent compliance with the pledges, according to a Reuters calculation, up from May’s estimate of 84 percent.

OPEC estimated demand for its crude this year at 23.8 million bpd, up 200,000 bpd from last month and over 1.5 million bpd more than it pumped in June, suggesting maintaining current output would lead to a 2020 supply deficit.

Despite the cuts, oil stocks in industrialized countries continued to rise in May by 29.9 million barrels to reach 3.167 billion, about 210 million barrels above a five-year average.

BMG Economic Forum hosts virtual think-in

DUBAI: The BMG Economic Forum hosts its first-ever “virtual” summer event today as thought leaders from the worlds of business, finance and pubic policy come together to discuss investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The annual event — organized by the BMG Foundation, part of the Kingdom’s investment banking and advisory BMG Financial Group — has been taking place for nearly a quarter of a century, but this year, due to coronavirus COVID-19 travel restrictions, it takes the form of a webinar involving more than 600 participants from around the world.

Under the theme of “Moving Forward: Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Beyond,” the forum will discuss the economic, financial and business scene in the Kingdom as it emerges from the pandemic-related lockdowns of earlier this year.

“The event offers first-hand insights from senior government officials and international corporate leaders into the post-COVID-19 economy, including expert economic forecasts and updates on key industries such as transportation and logistics,” BMG said.

The invitation-only event will discuss such key issues as the Kingdom’s management of the pandemic crisis, strategic investment opportunities driven by Vision 2030, and the rise of Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange, to become one of the top 10 most important international markets.

It will also examine recent legislation in the Kingdom enabling foreign ownership, energy policy including renewable energy, and the global supply chain and food security.

The role of young Saudi entrepreneurs as they increasingly embrace the digital world, and the big changes underway in the Kingdom’s health-care system, will also figure high on the agenda of the one-day event.

Among the high-profile participants are Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and minerals; Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of the Tadawul; and Ali Alireza, managing director of the Hajji Husein Alireza conglomerate.

Among international business leaders are Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group of Germany; Richard Soundarjee, CEO of Societe Generale in the Middle East; and Toby Waterworth, CEO of Atlantic Healthcare of the UK.

Arab News is official media partner of the event.

