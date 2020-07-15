UAE again delays Mars probe launch over weather

UK police charge second man with Omani student’s murder

LONDON: UK police have charged a second person with the murder of an Omani student near the Harrods store in London.

Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, was stabbed to death as he walked home in Knightsbridge in December.

His friend also suffered injuries in the attack. Arseboon Dilbaro was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at Heathrow Airport shortly after arriving from Egypt.

The 22-year-old was charged with murder and attempted robbery.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,” London police said.

Another man, Kuwaiti national Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24, was charged with murder in January.

Al-Araimi was studying politics and economics at King’s College at the time of his murder. He was the youngest son of Omani property developer Sheikh Abdullah Al-Araimi.