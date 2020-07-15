You are here

  • Home
  • Google’s new tool lets you translate Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics

Google’s new tool lets you translate Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics

Google has launched a new tool that allows users to decode hieroglyphics. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/nyrau

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Google’s new tool lets you translate Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’ve ever wondered what messages the Ancient Egyptians were trying to convey with their hieroglyphics, Google’s new tool might just be able to help. In celebration of the anniversary of the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, Google Arts and Culture has released a new AI-powered tool, Fabricius, that allows you to decode and translate the ancient symbols and characters into both Arabic and English. 

The aim is to raise awareness and preserve the history and traditions of Ancient Egyptian civilization. 

“We are very excited to be launching this new tool that can make it easier to access and learn about the rich culture of Ancient Egypt,” said Chance Coughenour, head of preservation at Google Arts and Culture, in an official release.




Tomb of Beni Hassan. (Supplied)

“For over a decade, Google has been capturing imagery of cultural and historical landmarks across the region, from Egypt, the UAE, Lebanon, Palestine, Tunisia and more, while making it available on Maps, Street View and Google Arts and Culture. Together with our partners, we remain committed to promoting the rich history and heritage of the region, and to make it accessible to everyone.” he added.

The software, which can be accessed for free via the Google Arts and Culture app has three distinct features: “Learn,” “Play” and “Work.”

“Learn” offers language-learning tools such as flash cards and drawing, “Play” lets users  translate any message in English or Arabic to hieroglyphics and “Work” allows users to upload photos of real life hieroglyphs from temple walls or artefacts. 


 

Topics: Ancient Egypt

Luxurious French breakfast in Dubai’s Downtown at La Serre

Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

Luxurious French breakfast in Dubai’s Downtown at La Serre

  • The atmosphere is airy, chic and artsy
  • All breakfasts come with a basket of viennoiserie – French pastries – a fruit salad and yoghurt served with nuts and honey
Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: If you are looking to have a classy breakfast to start your weekend, try out La Serre’s Champagne breakfast.

The restaurant provides an alcohol-free option for its Champagne breakfast from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a selection of eggs and other dishes.

The atmosphere is airy, with white chairs, tables, walls and fabric, giving it a chic feel. The wall art and the French music add an artsy vibe to the place. Another bonus is the location, in Dubai’s Downtown.

You can choose your eggs from a list of options, ranging from classic staples to a more French style.

Our recommendation would be the Oeufs au Plat et Foie Gras poele des Landes with an additional gram of Black Truffle, which are fried organic eggs with foie gras, caramelized onion and beef. Foie gras is that greatest of French delicacies, goose liver. We asked for slightly runny eggs, so that they oozed down on to the crispy bread. The black truffle gave the whole dish an earthy and smoky flavor and the foie gras added a smooth and creamy texture.

If you prefer to choose something more familiar, then go with the L’avocat Benedicte de “La Serre,” which comes with two poached eggs on toasted Campaillou bread with avocado and a choice of veal bacon, smoked salmon, spinach or mushroom and a side of hollandaise sauce. Again, the bread was super fresh and the avocados were perfectly ripe, translating into a mixture of creamy and buttery flavor and a crispy texture. We chose the salmon, which was soft, albeit a touch bland.

All breakfasts come with a basket of viennoiserie – French pastries – a fruit salad and yoghurt served with nuts and honey.

The pastries come with a small side of butter and jam, all of which are baked in-house. The almond croissant stands out from the bunch, with its incredibly flavorful velvety filling and crunchy exterior.

La Serre’s breakfast provides a breakfast experience with a noticeably French flavor in the heart of Dubai.

Topics: La Serre Dubai restaurants

Related

Lifestyle
Cafe Isan: experience Thailand from Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Innovative cafe startup brings sweet taste of Italy to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Google’s new tool lets you translate Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics
Luxurious French breakfast in Dubai’s Downtown at La Serre
Encore! Saudi opera singer performs at Arab News French launch event
Rihanna makes foray into skin care with Fenty Skin
Tunisia’s Ennahda party to withdraw confidence from government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.