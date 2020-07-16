Turki Al-Jawini has been general manager of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) since November 2019.
He has been a member of the board of directors of the National Gas and Industrial Co. (GASCO), representing Hadaf, since December 2019, and a board member of the Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. as a representative of the same authority since February 2020.
Al-Jawini was CEO of Dammam Airports Co. (DACO) between 2017 and 2019, general manager of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam between 2016 and 2017, and head of the commercial division of NasJet between 2013 and 2015.
He was a consultant to the assistant to the president of the airports sector at the General Authority of Civil Aviation during 2016 and regional director for branch networks at the Saudi British Bank (SABB) between 2001 and 2006.
Al-Jawini was awarded a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of the Pacific, California in 1994, and a second bachelor’s degree in computer applications and information systems from Clarion University, Pennsylvania, in 1998.
On Tuesday, Prince Faisal bin Salman, Madinah governor, stressed the importance of investment in developing the capabilities of the national workforce and enhancing training programs to provide leadership skills, noting the Kingdom’s commitment to developing human resources and supporting participation in the labor market.
Prince Faisal made the comments during an online conference on the new strategy for Hadaf in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, and Al-Jawini.
