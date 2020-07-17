Saudi Post calls on artists to design G20 stamp

RIYADH: Saudi Post, in cooperation with the G20 Summit, has launched a contest to motivate artists and designers to create a commemorative stamp for the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 Summit. Saudi Post will use the stamps to shed light on Saudi Arabia’s regional and international prominence in addition to its civilizational and cultural heritage.
The “Let your Stamp Be Ours” contest is based on four topics: Empowering people, safeguarding the planet, shaping new frontiers and Saudi pride.
The contest will end on Aug. 6. Saudi Post has set the terms of the contest and the email to send the designs to: [email protected].
