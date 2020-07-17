You are here

  Bitcoin Twitter hack does not concern many Saudis

Bitcoin Twitter hack does not concern many Saudis

Accounts like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were among those sending the tweet due to the hack.
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Hala Tashkandi

  • Wednesday’s attack came in the guise of a charitable offering to help the world through the pandemic
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL Hala Tashkandi

JEDDAH, RIYADH: After Wednesday’s Twitter hack against social media sites’ verified accounts, Saudis showed no signs of worry as to whether or not this in any way endangers their online activity.

The bitcoin scam that took over Twitter came in the guise of a charitable request to help the world through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a code attached at the bottom to transfer bitcoin with the promise of an increase to double the amount offered.
Accounts like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were among those sending the tweet due to the hack.
As a result, the bitcoin wallet managed to collect $110,000, and Twitter had to suspend several verified accounts. Saudi cybersecurity expert Abdullah Al-Jaber told Arab News that hackers use bitcoin to get money from people because it is untraceable.
“Unlike banking systems, cryptocurrency doesn’t have a regulator to check how the money is being collected and used,” he said.
In this Twitter hack, the attacker leveraged verified accounts to carry out the scam. Due to social engineering, some people believed it to be true and they transferred their money for a quick cash-back, he explained, adding that the bitcoin wallet collected up to 400 transactions.
Al-Jaber said that people should not fret. “I believe at this point, there’s no concern for a user to lose their account. However, they should always be alert whenever someone suspicious or a scam message pops up asking for money or sending conspicuous links,” he said.
Based on tweets from the Twitter Support, the hack was diagnosed to be due to an internal issue. The hackers managed to target Twitter employees who had access to internal systems and tools.
Rania Al-Ghamdi, a 28-year-old Saudi from Jeddah, thought that people should know better than to trust monetary exchanges online in this age.
“If anyone sends you asking for money so they can double it up and return it, that’s a scam … no matter who is that person, famous or not,” she told Arab news.
She also believes that anyone who promotes bitcoin instead of actual currency is pretty much involved in illegal actions.
“I think people nowadays are more aware and have more experience about these scams. Most people know that bitcoin is not a legitimate currency, therefore no one would fall for it. However, hacking social media accounts is exposing personal information which is the dangerous part, not the scams,” she added.
Nora Al-Rifai, a life coach from Jeddah, talked about a similar hacking wave that swept through the Kingdom recently.
“Just a few months ago, there was a similar hack going around WhatsApp between family and friend groups. It was a lot heftier as well, as the hacker managed to get your chat details and imitated your chat patterns to the point where it was believable. But you still make sure who your money is being sent to or if it is going where you think it’s going. To your uncle who suddenly messaged you to transfer SR 500, or your friend who couldn’t get her card to swipe at an H&M.”
Al-Rifai said that the tweets smelled like a scam once she had seen them.
“I feel bad for the victims, but again, this goes to show how you shouldn’t believe everything you read just because it’s from a verified account,” she added.
Jana Baleegh, a 19-year-old university student in Jeddah, was speechless when she saw the numbers.
“I can’t believe 400 people fell for it,” she told Arab News, “but that’s the influence of social media and celebrities. People tend to believe them over common sense.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Twitter bitcoin

Saudi music fans weigh in on the ‘new normal’ for concerts

Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi music fans weigh in on the ‘new normal’ for concerts

  • Livestream concerts are not a new phenomenon, especially in Saudi Arabia
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts routines and lifestyles across the globe, and the collective desire for normal life increases, many have turned to the healing power of music to help them make it through these tough times.
The global music industry, which took a significant blow this year in the face of mass cancellations of tours, concerts and events, is fighting back by offering a new way of enjoying music and connecting with other people through online concerts and livestreams.
From rap to opera, hip-hop to classical, Arabic to Korean, English to instrumental, both small-scale and limited performances of single artists to massive multi-stage offerings such as the Global Citizen concert and MDL Beast Freqways, musicians are using the power of livestream to bring people together.
Livestream concerts are not a new phenomenon, especially in Saudi Arabia. “Up until two or so years ago, when we started having concerts in Saudi Arabia, we had to watch all of our favorite artists from home anyway,” said Arabic music fan Faisal Alsuwaidan. “Before that, we would either watch our favorite artists on TV, or find streams of their concerts online, on YouTube or something.”
Sara Alsaif, a “huge” pop music fan, said that before the pandemic she used to find traveling to attend concerts “an absolute necessity.”
“Generally at least once a year, one of my favorite musicians will be playing in Dubai. I build my whole year around those trips, and I have a special budget for them. I’ve seen Jason Derulo, The 1975, the Backstreet Boys, so many great concerts I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise,” she said.
But with travel still strictly limited and international borders closed, fans of both Arabic and foreign music remain rooted in place, with large-scale events with big crowds unlikely to make a comeback any time soon.
However, the unexpected benefits of being forced to take concerts online have made themselves clear for a variety of reasons, causing both members of the industry and the fans themselves to rethink their idea of what a concert has to be.
Saudi fan Abdulrahman Alammar told Arab News that his favorite band, The Wonder Years, was unlikely to ever visit Saudi Arabia, as they are a relatively small indie group from America whose success outside of the US is limited. However, the moment he heard that they were having a livestream show, he bought a ticket.
“It’s been my dream to attend one of their shows for more than 10 years now. I finally got a chance to see them performing live, and it was everything I hoped for — even if I was watching them through a screen,” he said. However he did get to enjoy a vital part of the experience regardless of the circumstances ­— connecting with fans after the show.
“The livestream had a chat box we all used to comment on the songs, ask questions, and connect with each other. When fans found out it was my first concert of theirs they all sent welcoming messages and invited me to join their Discord (online chatroom platform) server. After the show we all hung out and chatted for hours. It felt just like being at a real show,” he said.
House music fan Rana Al-Salem told Arab News that MDL Beast’s 12-hour livestream event, Freqways, was exactly the sort of thing
she had been hoping for during
the pandemic.
“I avoided going to the first event (Soundstorm) at the end of last year because I didn’t want to deal with the crowds, and it was so far away from where I live. But the livestream meant I could enjoy all the performances at home, safe, isolated, and comfortable in my pajamas instead of having to dress up for it,” she said.
The question that remains is: Once the pandemic is over, will online concerts become the new norm? Alsuwaidan does not think so. He considers himself lucky to have attended a few shows in Saudi Arabia before the lockdown began, and says that going back to watching concerts on a screen does not hold quite the same
appeal anymore.
“I can’t wait to be able to go to concerts again in person. The energy of live shows is unreal, nothing else can compare,” he said.
Al-Salem says that while she does not believe that online shows will become the new default, she hopes they remain an option for people like her who would prefer to view shows at home in private.
“Personally, I don’t know if I can ever be 100 percent comfortable traveling after this pandemic. Unless they find a cure or a vaccine, I don’t think I would want to put myself at risk like that,” she said.
Alammar says that his dream of attending his favorite band’s show remains very much alive, and that he intends to capitalize on an opportunity to see them live if he finds one.
“When all this is over, I’m attending their first comeback show; I don’t care where it is. This pandemic is really making me think about how unpredictable life is and how we have to fight for the things we want,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Culture and Entertainment

