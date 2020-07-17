You are here

At India’s largest COVID-19 hospital, doctors ready to tackle second wave of virus

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) pull a stretcher with a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen at the casualty ward for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in New Delhi
  • Infections numbers are now rising in the smaller towns and villages rather than in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Doctors at India’s largest hospital treating coronavirus patients said on Friday they are prepared if infections increase again in the capital, while rising cases in other parts of the country pushed the number of infections past one million on Friday.
The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in New Delhi, having treated over 6,000 COVID-19 patients. Now patient numbers have fallen in the city.
“Even if we have larger number and a second wave comes (in New Delhi), then we have very excellent facility ... and we are prepared for that,” the hospital’s medical director, Suresh Kumar, told Reuters during a visit to the government-run hospital.
The COVID-19 ward, bustling with patients at the start of pandemic, was largely quiet with only a few beds occupied when Reuters visited on Friday.
But patients were trickling in. Staff wheeled in a 29-year-old man on a stretcher with a hand on his chest, his mother walking in next to him. The ICU had relatively more patients.
When the pandemic started to sweep New Delhi a few months ago, the hospital scrambled to find enough beds or equipment.
Infections numbers are now rising in the smaller towns and villages rather than in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai that were the initial hotspots, so doctors at the hospital say they have had a chance to catch a breath.
Kumar said that in the course of the fight against the disease, two hospital staff had died.

UK ‘cannot be sure’ Daesh recruit won’t be terror threat when she returns: Family lawyer

Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

UK ‘cannot be sure’ Daesh recruit won’t be terror threat when she returns: Family lawyer

  • The Daesh member could be arrested on arrival in the country
  • She angered Britons by saying a suicide attack that killed 22 people in Manchester in 2017 was justified
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The lawyer representing the family of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Daesh said that “nobody can be sure” if she is still a threat to the UK.
In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday, Tasnime Akunjee was asked if Shamima Begum could be a terror threat or potentially groom others into following in her extremist footsteps. The lawyer replied that “No one can be sure including her family that that won’t happen — but that is pure speculation.”
The comments follow Thursday’s ruling that Begum can return to Britain to challenge the government’s removal of her British citizenship, although she could be arrested on arrival in the country.
While Begum was stripped of her citizenship, her Bangladeshi heritage led the UK government to believe she would not be left stateless by the decision. However, her lawyers and civil rights group Liberty argued the decision was illegal under international law.
The government, MPs and victims of Daesh crimes expressed their fury after three judges from England’s Court of Appeal unanimously agreed Begum could have a fair and effective appeal of the citizenship withdrawal decision only if she were permitted to come back to Britain.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told the MailOnline, the website of British newspaper The Daily Mail, that the ruling risked setting a precedent for the return of many more extremists.
“It opens the door for all her fellow jihadi brides to return to Britain – and potentially their terrorist partners too,” he said.
“Most Brits will rightly think that when you swear allegiance to another country that declares war on Britain, that you have given up all the rights and protections and privileges of your British citizenship. After today’s ruling it appears you have not’.
The executive director of the counter-terror think-tank the Henry Jackson Society echoed the fear.
Dr. Alan Mendoza told the MailOnline: “The deeply troubling implication of this judgment is that up to 150 terrorists are now legally entitled to enter the UK in order to appeal the decision in their case.”
“This decision could have dramatic repercussions for our entire counter-terror strategy,” he added.
Begum angered many Britons by saying a suicide attack that killed 22 people in the English city of Manchester in 2017 was justified.
She had previously pleaded to be repatriated to London to be with her family and said she was no longer a threat.

