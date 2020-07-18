You are here

  Talal N. Kensara, chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Talal N. Kensara, chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Talal N. Kensara
Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

Talal N. Kensara, chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

Talal N. Kensara is the chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

The DGDA is launching its own font as part of a new family of digital typefaces called “The Diriyah Fonts,” which will add originality to branding and communication material.

Kensara received his bachelor’s degree in management information system in 2003 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, and now has more than 16 years of professional experience. 

In October 2003, he began his job as a project coordinator and loyalty program manager at Al-Othaim Commercial Co. in Riyadh. He worked there until January 2005, when he joined Samba Financial Group as a project manager and senior business analyst. He left Samba in 2007 — the same year in which he earned his master’s degree in information technology project management from George Washington University-School of Business in Dubai — to join the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) as program manager.

In October 2010, he joined the Economic Cities Authority, King Abdullah Economic City, where he worked in two different positions: First as director and chief of staff at the secretary-general’s office from until September 2012, and then as the director of socioeconomic development until January 2013.

Kensara has also worked as head of support services at King Salman Youth Center in Riyadh; vice deputy minister for shared support services at the Ministry of Economy and Planning; and director of projects and business development at Waad Holding Co., Jeddah.

Saudi officials attend Non-Aligned Movement countries’ meeting

Updated 18 July 2020
SPA

Saudi officials attend Non-Aligned Movement countries’ meeting

Updated 18 July 2020
SPA

NEW YORK: The Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy, recently participated in the exceptional meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement countries at the UN, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. It is the largest grouping of states aside from the UN.

The meeting was chaired by Yashar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to the UN.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov provided a briefing about the recent escalation on the borders between his country and Armenia.

Group members also discussed topics of common concern and political challenges facing them.

The meeting was also attended by Faisal Al-Haqbani, the special  political committee’s official from the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia affirmed its commitment to the goals and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, and in particular the need for a global united front in the battle against COVID-19.

