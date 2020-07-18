Talal N. Kensara is the chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

The DGDA is launching its own font as part of a new family of digital typefaces called “The Diriyah Fonts,” which will add originality to branding and communication material.

Kensara received his bachelor’s degree in management information system in 2003 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, and now has more than 16 years of professional experience.

In October 2003, he began his job as a project coordinator and loyalty program manager at Al-Othaim Commercial Co. in Riyadh. He worked there until January 2005, when he joined Samba Financial Group as a project manager and senior business analyst. He left Samba in 2007 — the same year in which he earned his master’s degree in information technology project management from George Washington University-School of Business in Dubai — to join the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) as program manager.

In October 2010, he joined the Economic Cities Authority, King Abdullah Economic City, where he worked in two different positions: First as director and chief of staff at the secretary-general’s office from until September 2012, and then as the director of socioeconomic development until January 2013.

Kensara has also worked as head of support services at King Salman Youth Center in Riyadh; vice deputy minister for shared support services at the Ministry of Economy and Planning; and director of projects and business development at Waad Holding Co., Jeddah.