You are here

  • Home
  • Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

Bahaa Hariri
Short Url

https://arab.news/yz7vk

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

  • Son of former PM Rafic Hariri echoes cleric’s criticism of Hezbollah and warns country could ‘collapse and fall’
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanese businessman Bahaa Hariri, the eldest son of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, said on Friday that Lebanon must be freed from the crisis it is facing and regain its sovereignty.

“We demand the liberation of Lebanon from the current siege and insist on the neutrality of Lebanon,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Vatican News, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai once again condemned the actions of Iran-backed Hezbollah, including its intervention in conflicts across the region.

In the latest in a string of attacks on the militant group, the country’s leading Christian cleric accused it of sidelining the Lebanese state, and said there is a “sort of control from Hezbollah on the Lebanese government and the country’s policies.”

He added: “Lebanon does not want this.”

Referring to the patriarch’s comments, Hariri said: “His voice resonates in all of Lebanon. The country has to maintain its balance. It can either survive and prosper, or collapse and fall."

He added that “Lebanese political parties have turned into legions occupying the state,” and criticized the subservient stance of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“The president does not wish to ‘provoke’ Hezbollah, and (by) giving in he is demeaning the presidency.”

Hariri, whose father was assassinated in 2005, said Lebanon is engulfed in a colossal crisis. He pledged his unconditional support for Rai as part of efforts to restore the nation’s freedom and independence, and to restore its sovereignty and guarantee the freedoms of its citizens.

“(Lebanon) is facing isolation, bankruptcy, poverty and hunger,” he said.

“We know that the Maronite patriarch will not allow a worsening of this situation. We support him as we choose to walk the same path.

“Lebanon is a country of homogeneity, pluralism and coexistence. Today, our country is isolated from the whole world but this is not who we are. Our identity consists of constructive and positive neutrality, and a refusal to engage in (violent) conflict.”

Addressing Rai directly, Hariri said: “We stand by you during good and bad times.”

He added: “Like you, we wish only to regain Lebanon as a homeland for all its people. We agree with you that neutrality brings stability and growth, and it saves us from poverty and hunger.

“Like you, we were not convinced by the message conveyed to you by President Michel Aoun from Hezbollah, which confirms his rejection of (neutrality for) Lebanon. We do not believe Hezbollah’s justifications that neutrality is in the service of Israel and American policy.”

 

Topics: Bahaa Hariri

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave
Special
Middle-East
Tearful Beirut university staff join protests after mass job cull

Tearful Beirut university staff join protests after mass job cull

A man speaks to a taxi driver in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Tearful Beirut university staff join protests after mass job cull

  • ‘No choice,’ says crisis-hit AUB as hundreds handed dismissal notices
Updated 30 min 31 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hundreds of employees at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and its medical center joined angry protests on Friday after receiving notices ending their employment.

Staff left their offices at the crisis-hit university and took to the street, watched on by a heavy deployment of military and internal security forces.

Some employees voiced their anger and wept, while others blocked the road leading to the hospital.

The prestigious university will be forced to let go of up to 25 percent of its staff in the face of the worst economic crisis in its 154-year history, according to its president, Fadlo Khuri.

Up to 6,500 people work at the university. In its dismissal statement, AUB said: “This is a difficult period for everyone and the decision was not easy. The economic situation is deteriorating day by day and the efforts we exerted to overcome the difficult financial challenges failed. We were left with no choice other than reduce the size of the workforce to ensure AUB’s financial stability and continuity.”

The sight of tearful employees served as a warning for what the country could witness in coming months as institutions and companies collapse amid the economic meltdown.

AUB, which has withstood international and local wars, is viewed by Lebanese people as an emblem of stability that reflects support for the country as an academic, scientific and medical hub. 

FASTFACT

American University of Beirut, which has withstood international and local wars, is viewed by Lebanese people as an emblem of stability that reflects support for the country as an academic, scientific and medical hub.

An adviser to the AUB president explained that 700 employees at the university and medical center were included in staff cuts, but no professors or doctors were dismissed.

Hassan Habash, a dismissed employee, said: “The compensation I received is not even equal to $2,000. My father is getting cancer treatment at the medical center and we do not know what will happen to him.”

Habash criticized the deployment of the army, saying: “We owe AUB a lot and will never do anything to harm it, but the army should be deployed along the borders. It should not protect the thieves who led the country and the university to bankruptcy and starved our people.”

As news of the university staff cuts filtered through, protesters filled Beirut’s squares, chanting: “Take to the streets to regain your rights.”

Demonstrators, joined by the son-in-law of Lebanese President Chamel Roukoz, held up signs saying: “The dollar is at 8,500 Lebanese pounds. Merchants are selling without any supervision. The judicial appointments are gone with the wind. Diesel is smuggled to Syria. Garbage fills the streets. The banks are controlling the people. The stolen funds are nowhere to be found and there is no electricity.”

One of the protesters said that he can no longer buy milk to feed his child.

Former minister Charbel Nahas blamed Lebanon’s leaders and “oppressive authorities” for the worsening situation, and called on the people to “denounce corruption and favoritism.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave
Special photos
Middle-East
Beirut’s most famous antiques market hit by dollar crisis

Latest updates

Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty
Tearful Beirut university staff join protests after mass job cull
Hamas’s criticized for 'flagrant violation of media pluralism'
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave
Saudi officials attend Non-Aligned Movement countries’ meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.