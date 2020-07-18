Rouhani says 25 million Iranians infected with COVID-19

You are here

The Health Ministry on Friday said 13,791 people had died from COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

  • Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the epidemic
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another 35 million are at risk of acquiring it.
The figures, which Rouhani said were based on a new Health Ministry report, are far higher Iran’s official toll of 269,440 infected. Rouhani in a televised speech did not address the discrepancy.
Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the epidemic.
“Our estimate is that as of now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives,” Rouhani said in the speech.
“There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk,” he said.
“In total, more than 200,000 people have been hospitalized,” he said.
The Health Ministry on Friday said 13,791 people had died from COVID-19.

Dialogue needed over issue of Lebanon’s ‘neutrality’ in region: PM Diab

  • The country is in the grip of a financial meltdown, raising concerns for its stability, and is badly in need of foreign aid
  • Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the government hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday dialogue was needed over the country’s stance on regional conflicts, after meeting with a top Christian cleric who has urged Lebanon to remain neutral to help it out of its crisis.
The country is in the grip of a financial meltdown, raising concerns for its stability, and is badly in need of foreign aid. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the government hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders.
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai has made several comments this month that were widely interpreted as criticism of both the Shiite Hezbollah movement and its ally President Michel Aoun, both backers of Diab’s cabinet.
“The issue of neutrality is a political one ... and it needs deep dialogue between all the political sides in Lebanon,” Diab said after meeting with Rai on Saturday.
In an interview published earlier this week, Rai blamed Hezbollah for closing off a vital source of aid from Western and Gulf Arab states. Hezbollah’s opponents say its alliance with Iran, in the power struggle with Saudi Arabia, pushes away the mainly Sunni Gulf Arab states that once helped Lebanon.
“We are fundamentally a neutral country...and in the end, our salvation is in our neutrality,” Rai told local broadcaster LBC later on Saturday.

