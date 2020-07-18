You are here

  • Home
  • European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion

European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion

European Catholic bishops expressed dismay at the Turkish decision to convert the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul from a museum into a mosque. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4u95d

Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion

  • The World Council of Churches wrote a letter to Turkey’s president calling for the decision to be reversed
  • The UNESCO-listed Hagia Sophia was completed in 537 AD by Byzantine Emperor Justinian
Updated 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: After Pope Francis spoke of being “very saddened” by the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul from a museum into a mosque, European Catholic bishops expressed dismay at the Turkish decision.
“Converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque distances Turkey from Europe, and it is a blow to the Orthodox Church and to interreligious dialogue,” Manuel Barrios Prieto, general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), told Arab News.
The World Council of Churches, which counts 350 churches as members, wrote a letter to Turkey’s president calling for the decision to be reversed.
In a press statement, COMECE said the decision regarding Hagia Sophia “is a blow to interreligious dialogue,” a field where, according to a 2019 European Commission report, Turkey has “a serious problem,” particularly in relation to hate speech and threats directed against national, ethnic and religious minorities.
The EU Commission report said such hate speech in the media and by public officials had continued despite “discussions between the Government and representatives of minorities.”
It added that continued “attacks or acts of vandalism” against minority places of worship “need to be investigated,” and that “full respect for and protection of language, religion, culture and fundamental rights in accordance with European standards have yet to be fully achieved.”
The Conference of the Catholic Bishops of Turkey (CET) also denounced the decision regarding the 1,500-year-old Byzantine building.
“Although we would wish Hagia Sophia to retain its character as a museum, we are a church deprived of juridical status, so we cannot give any advice on this country’s internal questions,” the CET said in a statement sent to the Catholic News Service.
The UNESCO-listed Hagia Sophia was completed in 537 AD by Byzantine Emperor Justinian, and for centuries served as one of the world’s most important centers of Christianity.
The cathedral was converted into an imperial mosque about 550 years ago after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul), and in 1934 became a museum on the orders of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Topics: Hagia Sophia Turkey bishops

Related

Middle-East
Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey
Middle-East
Turkey will inform UNESCO about Hagia Sophia moves – foreign minister

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

Updated 18 July 2020
AP

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

  • The protests against the arrest of Furgal have taken place every day this week
  • Sergei Furgal was arrested two weeks ago and flown to Moscow where he was put in jail for two months
Updated 18 July 2020
AP

MOSCOW, Russia: Tens of thousands of people in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk took to the streets on Saturday, protesting the arrest of the region’s governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders.
Local media estimated the rally in the city 6100 kilometers east of Moscow attracted from 15,000 to 50,000 people. The protests against the arrest of Furgal have taken place every day this week, with hundreds of people rallying in the city center every day, and reflected widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies.
Sergei Furgal, the popular Khabarovsk region governor, was arrested two weeks ago and flown to Moscow where he was put in jail for two months. Russia’s Investigative Committee says he is suspected of involvement in several murders of businessmen in 2004 and 2005, before his political career began.
Furgal has denied the charges, which relate to his time as a businessman with interests ranging from imports of consumer goods to timber and metals.
Last Saturday, crowd of up to 35,000 people reportedly rallied in the city center. The protests are the largest ever to have taken place in Khabarovsk, a city of 590,000.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was elected governor in 2018. His unexpected victory in the gubernatorial election reflected growing public frustration with President Vladimir Putin’s policies and marked a painful setback for the main Kremlin party, United Russia.

Topics: Russia

Related

World
Russia and China out to undermine US election, says Biden
World
Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Latest updates

European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion
Okhtein’s designers on its new eyewear and handbag collections
Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France
Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Sabah admitted to hospital for medical checkup
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran in diplomatic balancing act

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.