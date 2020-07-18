You are here

  • Home
  • Leaving British Daesh members in Syrian camps could create ‘Daesh 2.0’

Leaving British Daesh members in Syrian camps could create ‘Daesh 2.0’

A view of the Al-Hol camp for internally displaced people in northeastern Syria where British-born Shamima Begum was discovered in 2019. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nc9k5

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

Leaving British Daesh members in Syrian camps could create ‘Daesh 2.0’

  • Many of those who left the UK to fight for Daesh have had their citizenship revoked and are not being allowed home
  • Experts and politicians argue that this could create bigger problems for the UK in the future
Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Leaving former Daesh members such as Shamima Begum in Syria could be more dangerous than allowing them to return to the UK, the British government has been warned.
A recent court decision ruled that Begum, who left the UK at 15 to join Daesh in Syria, should be allowed to return to fight a legal battle over the removal of her British citizenship.
Her widely publicized effort to return to the UK has called attention to the question of what to do about hundreds of citizens-turned-extremists, being held in camps run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who want to return to their country of origin.
Many of those who left the UK to fight for Daesh have had their citizenship revoked and are not being allowed home. Experts and politicians argue that this could create bigger problems for the UK in the future.
Maya Foa, director of the legal charity Reprieve, told The Independent newspaper that the current situation is “untenable.”
She said: “You have unstable camps, held by a non-state actor in a pretty fractious region where we know there have been escapes. They could very well be back on battlefields. That’s not a good option from a security perspective.”
She added: “It was the former director of MI6 who said leaving them there is more dangerous to British national security than bringing them here, and it’s obvious to see why.”
Kurdish officials from the SDF have repeatedly called on nations to repatriate citizens from their Syrian camps.
They say the situation has become much more volatile since Turkey invaded northern Syria in October 2019.
British Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has voiced concern about the security implications of Turkey’s unilateral assault.
He accused the UK government of “walking away” after joining the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.
“Tens of thousands of hard-line fighters and families are held by a militia we trained — now under siege from Turkey,” he tweeted.
Ellwood told The Independent: “We’ll see Daesh 2.0. We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.” He tweeted: “Daesh is escaping, regrouping and will attack the West again.”
Begum cannot currently return to the UK due to a pending challenge against the judgment in her favor by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Topics: Daesh Syria Britain al-hol camp

Related

World
UK ‘cannot be sure’ Daesh recruit won’t be terror threat when she returns: Family lawyer
Middle-East
UK ‘aid worker’ to be put on trial by Syrian militants

One killed in Damascus blast on eve of polls

Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP

One killed in Damascus blast on eve of polls

Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: One person was killed and another wounded in two blasts Saturday in the Syrian capital, state news agency SANA said, on the eve of the country’s third war-time parliamentary polls.
It said “one person was killed and another wounded in the explosion of two devices near Anis Bin Malik mosque” in the Nahr Aisha area of Damascus.

(Developing)

Topics: Syria Damascus

Related

Middle-East
War-torn Syria goes to the polls amid economic crisis
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave

Latest updates

One killed in Damascus blast on eve of polls
Locust invasions compound Arab region’s coronavirus woes
UK scientists identify 6 strains of COVID-19
Sudan’s army launches legal action against ‘insulting’ activists
Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.