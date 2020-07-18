You are here

Dialogue needed over issue of Lebanon's 'neutrality' in region: PM Diab

Updated 18 July 2020

Reuters

“The issue of neutrality is a political one ... and it needs deep dialogue between all the political sides in Lebanon,” Diab said. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday dialogue was needed over the country’s stance on regional conflicts, after meeting with a top Christian cleric who has urged Lebanon to remain neutral to help it out of its crisis.
The country is in the grip of a financial meltdown, raising concerns for its stability, and is badly in need of foreign aid. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the government hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders.
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai has made several comments this month that were widely interpreted as criticism of both the Shiite Hezbollah movement and its ally President Michel Aoun, both backers of Diab’s cabinet.
“The issue of neutrality is a political one ... and it needs deep dialogue between all the political sides in Lebanon,” Diab said after meeting with Rai on Saturday.
In an interview published earlier this week, Rai blamed Hezbollah for closing off a vital source of aid from Western and Gulf Arab states. Hezbollah’s opponents say its alliance with Iran, in the power struggle with Saudi Arabia, pushes away the mainly Sunni Gulf Arab states that once helped Lebanon.
“We are fundamentally a neutral country...and in the end, our salvation is in our neutrality,” Rai told local broadcaster LBC later on Saturday.

SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio has said the killing of the Italian student and researcher Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 has had a negative effect on relations between the two countries.
Di Maio issued a statement to the Italian parliamentary commission investigating Regeni’s death, acknowledging that relations between Rome and Cairo had been significantly affected by the unresolved murder. 
Di Maio reiterated his refusal to withdraw the Italian ambassador to Egypt as a way of pressuring Cairo to act on the Regeni case.  
He said meetings between Italy and Egypt had become very limited, with a decrease in the level of economic cooperation with Egypt, a country that was previously considered one of Italy’s most important trade partners in the region. 
On July 1, Egypt’s Prosecutor General Hamada El-Sawi held his first meeting with his Italian counterpart, the public prosecutor of Rome after the Italian prosecutor’s recent appointment. They held talks by video conference in the presence of members from both teams investigating Regeni’s death.
During the meeting El-Sawi said the investigation taken by the Egyptian public prosecution confirmed the murder of the Italian student in 2016. He also underlined the seriousness of the measures taken in the case and the transparency of the Egyptian investigation team and its desire to reach the truth.
He stressed the independent judicial work of the Egyptian public prosecution and that it remained unaffected by what media outlets had reported about the case.
El-Sawi also highlighted the mutual understanding and trust between the authorities.
Regeni’s mutilated body was found on Feb. 3, 2016 more than a week after he was reportedly kidnapped. He was found in a ditch alongside the Cairo-Alexandria highway on the outskirts of Cairo. Regeni’s killer or killers have never been identified.
Four year later, his death remains among the biggest pending issues that have strained relations between Italy and Egypt.
Regeni was a PhD student researching Egypt’s independent trade unions.
The Italian Parliamentary Committee recently heard testimony from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and later announced that it will call on all concerned ministers and heads of government who have been in positions of authority since 2016 as part of its investigation. 
On July 16 Di Maio told a hearing at the committee of inquiry into the Regeni case that removing the Italian ambassador in Cairo was not necessary for the truth to be reached.
Di Maio also talked about the significance of cooperation with Egyptian authorities to find the truth about the murder of the Italian student.

