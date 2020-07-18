You are here

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Monday

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people to sight the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Monday evening. (File/AFP)
Zaynab Khojji

  • Anyone who sees the crescent on Monday after sunset should inform the nearest court
  • This year, the first of Dhu Al-Hijjah will fall on either July 21 or July 22 depending on the sighting of the crescent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people to sight the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Monday evening.
Dhu Al-Hijjah is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.
Anyone who sees the crescent on Monday after sunset should inform the nearest court.
This year, the first of Dhu Al-Hijjah will fall on either July 21 or July 22 depending on the sighting of the crescent. Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.
Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.
Around 2.5 million pilgrims performed the Hajj in 2019 but the number of people doing Hajj this year will be significantly lower due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi authorities have decided that a very limited number of people of various nationalities residing in the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year in order to ensure the safety of all.
Social distancing will be strictly adhered to and people must be between the ages of 20 and 50 to have been given permission to perform the pilgrimage.

Saudis take three medals in prestigious chemistry competition

The Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is the biggest scientific competition in chemistry for high school students. (Photo/Social Media)
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis take three medals in prestigious chemistry competition

  • The Saudi students in the competition were chosen after an intense training and testing program to find the Kingdom’s brightest entrants, Mawhiba said in a statement
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three Saudi students representing the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) won three medals at the Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Moscow, one of the biggest student science competitions in the world.

More than 100 students from around the world took part in the event, which was held remotely.

The Kingdom, represented by Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, won three medals — one silver and two bronze — at the competition, increasing the Saudi prize tally to 14.

Osama Al-Ali, from the Riyadh Education Department, won a silver medal. Fellow participant Mohammed Al-Hadithi, also of the Riyadh Education Department, and Iyad Al-Salhi, of the Eastern Region Education Department, won bronze medals.

Saudi Arabia has won 11 medals — nine bronze and two silver — since it first took part in the event.

The Saudi students in the competition were chosen after an intense training and testing program to find the Kingdom’s brightest entrants, Mawhiba said in a statement.

“Some of the participating students have been training with Mawhiba for more than five years and no fewer than three. The average number of hours trained is about 3,000,” the statement added.

The team taking part in the current edition of the Olympiad included six students from various education departments.

The Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is the biggest scientific competition in chemistry for high school students. It is conducted in Russian, but questions are translated into English.

The competition has been held for more than 53 years and consists of a theoretical and a practical test. A total of 27 countries take part, including China, Russia and Belarus.

 

