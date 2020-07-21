You are here

America adds 11 Chinese companies to economic blacklist

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, DC. The US Commerce Department on July 20, 2020 announced it has blacklisted 11 Chinese businesses for involvement in human rights violations against the Uighur minority, cutting off the firms' access to American goods. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department said on Monday it is adding 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it said were human rights violations in connection with China’s treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the US economic blacklist.

The department said the companies are involved in using forced labor by Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups. They include numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression.

It was the third group of companies and others in China added to the US entity list after two prior announcements added 37 companies and others that the Trump administration said were involved in China’s repression in Xinjiang.

“Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. 

“This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

Separately,  the Wall Street Journal reported that China is considering retaliating against telecom gear makers Nokia and Ericsson if the European Union follows the US and Britain in banning Huawei Technologies from 5G networks.

S&P: GCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 billion this year

S&P: GCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 billion this year

  S&P estimates GCC central government deficits to reach about $490 billion cumulatively between 2020 and 2023
  Since the oil price crash in 2014-2015, Gulf states have relied heavily on debt financing
DUBAI: S&P Global Ratings said on Monday it expected Gulf countries’ government debt to increase by a record high of about $100 billion this year, as funding needs spike due to the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices.
The ratings agency estimates Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will register an aggregate central government deficit of about $180 billion, to be financed with $100 billion of debt and an $80 billion draw-down in government assets.
“Based on our macroeconomic assumptions, we expect to see GCC government balance sheets continue to deteriorate up until 2023,” it said in a statement.
It based its forecasts on an average Brent oil price of $30 per barrel for the rest of 2020, $50 in 2021 and $55 from 2022.
Gulf countries have been hit hard by the pandemic and lower oil prices have exacerbated that, with most countries expected to post double-digit fiscal deficits this year.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have already borrowed tens of billions of dollars this year to bolster state coffers.
S&P estimates GCC central government deficits to reach about $490 billion cumulatively between 2020 and 2023.
Since the oil price crash in 2014-2015, Gulf states have relied heavily on debt financing, raising over $90 billion in local and international debt in 2016 and 2017.
After a new record high of about $100 billion this year, S&P expects total debt issuance to decline to around $70 billion by 2023.
Oman, one of the financially weakest countries in the Gulf, has not raised international debt yet this year but S&P expects it to do so in the coming months.
Kuwait is planning to raise up to $16 billion by the end of its current fiscal year, ending in March 2021, but its ability to borrow depends on parliament approving a long-debated new debt law.

