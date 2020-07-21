You are here

Collaboration, govt support ‘will help mitigate pandemic’

A plane takes off from McCarran Airport in Las Vagas. The international aviation industry is facing pressure amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP)
  Britain's aerospace industry, which employs 375,000, is not only facing the COVID-19 crisis
LONDON: Deeper industry collaboration and government support will help Europe’s aerospace companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, sector leaders said on Monday, as they juggle lower revenues with the need to invest in cleaner air travel for the future.

Europe’s biggest aerospace and defense companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo had expected to spend this week showcasing aircraft and entertaining clients at the biennial Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

But with the event canceled, chief executives instead joined a webcast as part of “Virtual Farnborough” to discuss coping strategies for the gravest crisis in commercial aviation history.

“I think the challenge is to keep investing in spite of the crisis that is taking away a lot of our investment capacity,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said.

Faury said cooperation between governments, bigger companies and smaller suppliers was better than he had seen for years, and that was helping processes become faster and cheaper.

Britain’s aerospace industry, which employs 375,000, is not only facing the COVID-19 crisis, but also the threat of a disorderly exit from the European Union when a transition period ends this year.

Tony Wood, CEO of UK-based Meggitt which supplies parts to aircraft manufacturers, called on the UK government to do more to accelerate programs such as Tempest, a UK plan to build a new fighter jet, and investment in a zero-emissions flight to help boost the industry.

“We’re in close dialogue with the government. We’ll be talking to them further this week, and hoping to try and accelerate and conclude some of those agreements,” Wood said.

Faury said he continued to see the relationship between Airbus and Britain, where Airbus produces wings, as a “successful partnership.”

On the possibility of a disorderly Brexit, he said: “We don’t like it, but it’s one problem among others that we have to solve.”

Britain’s Business Minister Alok Sharma said on Monday that the government would provide grants totaling £200 million ($252 million) to support technology to make flying more efficient.

Phase one of SPARK 60% complete

  15 major companies already signed deals; project to create massive job opportunities
DHAHRAN: The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has completed 60 percent of its first phase, which consists of infrastructure, roads, utilities, and real estate assets established across 14 square kilometers, in addition to a dedicated 3-square-kilometer logistics zone and dry port.

A total of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) was invested in the first phase of the project, which is set to be completed in 2021. Upon completion the project will add SR22 billion annually to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2035, while creating thousands of new highly skilled job opportunities.

Chairman of the King Salman Energy Park, Dr. Mohammed Yahya Al-Qahtani, said: “Achieving this feat strongly reflects our commitment to implement this unique project that is designed for the betterment of our community. SPARK will be a new engine fueling the growth of the energy sector, as well as driving the diversification agenda of our economy. As we take huge economic leaps, soon we will be ready to attract the best talent and create new opportunities for our ambitious youth.”

He thanked SPARK’s employees, tenants and contractors for their “dedication and commitment” to ensuring continued progress by using new technologies and innovative methods to meet deadlines in a “safe and effective manner.”

Fifteen major energy companies have already signed agreements to invest in SPARK, and another 15 companies are currently in the pipeline. It is forecast that foreign direct investment in SPARK will exceed $2 billion in the next 2 years once these investors finalize the construction of their facilities.

SPARK has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the leading global logistics specialists, Hutchison Ports, to create a joint venture company to manage and operate the dry port and logistics zone. Once completed, SPARK’s investors and neighboring regional hubs will be able to benefit from world class logistics infrastructure and enhanced global reach.

In April 2019, Schlumberger commenced work on a $46 million facility that will produce drilling solutions for the regional energy industry, adding 260 jobs to the workforce. 

Yokogawa, another anchor investor in SPARK, is in the final stages of construction work on its new high-tech equipment center. The Oilfields Supply Company Saudi (OSC) is building an oil and gas industry user supply base to accelerate the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing ready-to-use factories with the latest specifications, along with a range of integrated services and logistical solutions.  

OSC Saudi has completed 10 percent of its construction and building work to date, becoming one of the largest investments in SPARK, with a forecast investment of $400 million spanning over a million square meters. 

Other investors, including Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Al-Rushaid Group and Sawafi-Borets, are in various stages of development, ranging from facilities design to appointing building contractors.

In Dec. 2018 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid the foundation stone for a 50 square kilometer park that would become a global center for the energy industry and technology. SPARK will contribute to supporting the national economic development process for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.   

SPARK is strategically located in the eastern region of the Kingdom, between Dammam and Al-Ahsa. Last year Saudi Aramco established the Energy City Development Company to develop the park’s infrastructure, roads and facilities, and to oversee partnerships for the operation and management of logistical and residential areas. The park will serve the entire energy sector and the Arabian Gulf, connected by railway to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

SPARK aims to attract local and international industry investors across five strategic sectors including upstream, downstream, petrochemicals, power and water treatment. Investors will benefit from SPARK’s wide range of services to help them achieve success and sustainability of their projects.

Its industrial project sites offer high-quality infrastructure that includes internal road networks, an advanced network of electrical power, water, natural gas, sanitation systems, rainwater drainage and the most modern communication network in the Kingdom.

