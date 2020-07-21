You are here

Jordan PM hints at support for one Israeli-Palestinian state

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz was interviewed by the UK’s Guardian newspaper. (File/AFP)
Jordan PM hints at support for one Israeli-Palestinian state

JERUSALEM: Jordan’s prime minister says the kingdom would look “positively” on the creation of a binational state that guarantees equal rights to Israelis and Palestinians if Israel’s proposed annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank closes the door on a two-state solution.
The international community and the Palestinian leadership remain committed to a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Israel rejects the idea of a binational state, fearing an eventual Palestinian majority would endanger its existence as a Jewish and democratic state.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex up to a third of the West Bank in line with President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan would make it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state. Critics say that would force Israel to choose between being an apartheid state or granting equal rights to all.
“You close the door to the two-state solution, I could very well look at this positively, if we’re clearly opening the door to a one-state democratic solution,” Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz told the UK’s Guardian newspaper in an interview published Tuesday.
“But nobody in Israel is talking about that, and so we cannot just sugar-coat what they’re doing. Who’s talking about the one-state solution in Israel? They’re talking about apartheid in every single sense,” he added.
“I challenge anybody from Israel to say yes, let’s end the two-state solution, it’s not viable,” he said. “But let’s work together on a one-state democratic solution. That, I think, we will look at very favorably. But closing one and wishful thinking about the other is just self-deception.”
Jordan, a close Western ally and one of just two Arab states to have made peace with Israel, is strongly opposed to annexation. Along with most Arab and Western countries, it supports Palestinian demands for a state in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.
Earlier this month, a prominent Jewish American commentator came out in favor of a binational state, sending shock waves through the Jewish establishment and Washington foreign policy circles.
Peter Beinart, a journalism professor at City University of New York and contributor to The Atlantic, argued that the two-state solution was no longer possible and endorsed the idea of a single democratic state between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River with equal rights for Jews and Palestinians.
Support for a democratic, binational state is still largely confined to a small group of intellectuals on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. No major party or faction in Israel or the Palestinian territories endorses it.
While the two-state solution is still widely seen as the only way of resolving the conflict, the two sides remain deeply divided about the core issues and have not held substantive talks in more than a decade.

German woman kidnapped in Baghdad: security source

Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

German woman kidnapped in Baghdad: security source

  • Hella Mewis ran arts programs at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib
  • Source says police officers at the local station witnessed the kidnapping but did not intervene
Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: A German national was kidnapped late Monday outside her office in central Baghdad, a security source and a friend told AFP.
Hella Mewis, a who ran arts programs at the Iraqi art collective Tarkib, had left her office and was “riding her bicycle when two cars, one of them a white pickup truck (of the type) used by some security forces, were seen kidnapping her,” the security source said.
Police officers at the local station witnessed the kidnapping but did not intervene, the source added.
Mewis’s phone was unreachable on Monday and the German embassy in Baghdad had no immediate comment.
A friend of the German national told AFP she had been worried following the killing of Hisham Al-Hashemi, an Iraqi scholar who had been supportive of anti-government protests last year.
“I spoke to her (Mewis) last week and she was really involved in the protests too, so she was nervous after the assassination,” said the friend, Dhikra Sarsam.
Widespread demonstrations erupted in Baghdad and Iraq’s Shiite-majority south last year, railing against a government seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.
Around 550 people died in protest-related violence, including two dozen activists who were shot dead by unidentified men, usually on motorcycles.
Dozens more were kidnapped, some of whom were later released near their homes. The whereabouts of others remain unknown.
Amnesty International has slammed the incidents as “a growing lethal campaign of harassment, intimidation, abductions and deliberate killings of activists and protesters.”
This year has seen a worrying spike in abductions of foreigners, who had not been targeted in several years.
On New Year’s Eve, two French freelance journalists were taken hostage for 36 hours and three French NGO workers were held for two months.
In both cases, neither the kidnappers nor the conditions of their releases were revealed.

