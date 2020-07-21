You are here

Anniversary marks establishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and China

Saudi Ambassador Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady with Zhai Jun, a senior Chinese diplomat at a reception hosted by the Saudi Embassy in Beijing. (MoFA)
Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

Arab News

The Saudi Embassy in Beijing hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. Saudi Ambassador Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady highlighted the growing ties between the two countries.
He said the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia in 2016 gave a new impetus to the bilateral ties. During the visit, the envoy said, leaderships of both countries agreed that the two sides had great potential and the bilateral ties should be taken to a new level to achieve mutual goals. He said the two countries agreed to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Chinese Foreign Ministry including Zhai Jun, the Chinese special envoy for Middle East affairs, Arab diplomats, Chinese diplomats, and members of the Chinese media.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Saudi leadership congratulates new Dominican Republic president

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

  • Opposition candidate Abdinader’s victory ended the 16-year rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has lauded Luis Abdinader for his victory in the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The same congratulatory message was sent by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Opposition candidate Abdinader’s victory ended the 16-year rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party.

Topics: Dominican Republic King Salman Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

