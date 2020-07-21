Anniversary marks establishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and China

The Saudi Embassy in Beijing hosted a reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. Saudi Ambassador Turki bin Mohammed Al-Mady highlighted the growing ties between the two countries.
He said the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia in 2016 gave a new impetus to the bilateral ties. During the visit, the envoy said, leaderships of both countries agreed that the two sides had great potential and the bilateral ties should be taken to a new level to achieve mutual goals. He said the two countries agreed to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Chinese Foreign Ministry including Zhai Jun, the Chinese special envoy for Middle East affairs, Arab diplomats, Chinese diplomats, and members of the Chinese media.
