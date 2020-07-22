You are here

  • Home
  • US to put ‘severe economic pressure’ on Hezbollah

US to put ‘severe economic pressure’ on Hezbollah

Spokesperson for the US State Department Morgan Ortagus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqqcq

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

US to put ‘severe economic pressure’ on Hezbollah

  • Morgan Ortagus said the US supports “the Lebanese while continuing the sanctions against Hezbollah”
  • Ortagus said US sanctions have succeeded in pressuring Iran
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United States will put “severe economic pressure” on Iran-backed Hezbollah, a spokesperson for the US State Department said, urging other countries to do the same.

Morgan Ortagus said the US supports “the Lebanese while continuing the sanctions against Hezbollah,” in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.|

Meanwhile, Ortagus said US sanctions have succeeded in pressuring Iran, and that it was important to prevent the country from funding its militias and from developing a nuclear weapon.

Topics: US Hezbollah Iran

Related

Special
Middle-East
Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah
Middle-East
Hezbollah fighter killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

Hezbollah fighter killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

Hezbollah fighter killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

  • Ali Kamel Mohsen, from south Lebanon, was killed by an Israeli air strike near Damascus airport
Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: A Hezbollah fighter was killed in an Israeli attack in Syria, the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite group’s first declared casualty there since its leader warned last year that further killings of its members in Syria would face retaliation.
Ali Kamel Mohsen, from south Lebanon, was killed by an Israeli air strike near Damascus airport, according to a death notice declaring him a martyr with the Islamic Resistance, a reference to Hezbollah, and which was confirmed by the group.
It was an apparent reference to a strike on Monday night that Western intelligence sources said hit a major Iranian-backed ammunition depot on the edge of the Syrian capital.
Syrian state media said air defenses had intercepted a new Israeli “aggression” above the capital Damascus.
Hezbollah has deployed fighters in Syria as part of Iranian-backed efforts to support President Bashar Assad in a conflict that spiralled out of protests against his rule in 2011.
Following the killing of two Hezbollah members in Damascus last August, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, vowed it would respond if Israel killed any more of its fighters in the country.

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon Syria

Related

Special
Middle-East
Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah
Israeli missile strike kills 5 fighters in Syria: monitor

Latest updates

Ukraine cancels visa requirement for Australia, New Zealand and some Arab states
China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston
US to put ‘severe economic pressure’ on Hezbollah
Hezbollah fighter killed in Israeli strike near Damascus
Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian in a now-deleted Tweet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.