Top Lebanese cleric Al-Rahi renews attack on Hezbollah

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi
Updated 19 July 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi earlier said the US, the EU and the Gulf states were reluctant to help Lebanon because they did not want to assist a Hezbollah-controlled administration
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab was fighting to save his job on Saturday after Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi repeated his attack on Hezbollah’s role in the government.

The row began when Al-Rahi said the US, the EU and the Gulf states were reluctant to help Lebanon out of its economic crisis because they did not want to assist an administration controlled by the Iran-backed group.

After meeting the prime minister on Saturday, the patriarch said: “Our country is a democratic country and everyone expresses their opinion, but we cannot live in a country where some people pull horses backward and some pull them forward.

“We said nothing new when we demanded Lebanon’s neutrality from regional conflicts. Lebanon was open to all countries, East and West, except Israel, which occupied our land. Our identity is positive and constructive neutrality.”

Diab described references to Hezbollah control of the government as being “like a broken record,” and said he would not resign.

Resignation would be “a crime against Lebanon and the Lebanese because an alternative government will not be easy to form and we will spend months, maybe even two years, as a caretaker government,” he said. However, he added: “The parliament is its own master and can put the government through a vote of confidence.”

The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, writing on social media on Saturday, recalled the position of Bechara Al-Khoury, Lebanon’s first post-independence president, in his memoirs: 

“We have refuted any accusation of isolation, and we have turned toward the Arabs, with whom we share the bonds of a common language, as well as the customs and morals of the East, and the Lebanese became one person, Lebanese nationalist, Arab independent.” 

Al-Rahi’s spokesman Abdo Abu Kasam said: “The Patriarch’s initiative helps to neutralize Lebanon from political tensions in the region and the world. This will help to save Lebanon from the economic and financial downfall it is experiencing today.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Maronite

UAE reopens prayer rooms in malls, towers as coronavirus measures further eased

Updated 19 July 2020
Arab News

  • Worshippers must maintain a physical distance of two meters
  • The UAE confirmed 289 new coronavirus cases overnight
DUBAI: The UAE is reopening of prayer rooms in malls and towers at 30 percent capacity starting July 20 as the country further eases measures earlier imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.
Worshippers must maintain a physical distance of two meters, are neither allowed to gather before and after prayer, must also avoid shaking hands in all forms, sanitize their hands before entering the prayer rooms as well as have their masks worn at all times, state news agency WAM reported.
People are also required to recite the Quran via their personal electronic devices including their smartphones and must use a single-use prayer mat, which will be available in the prayer rooms, WAM added, quoting the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
Ablution areas will be disinfected after being used by each person while prayer rooms will also be sterilized following each prayer and closed until the next call for prayer.
The UAE meanwhile confirmed 289 new coronavirus cases overnight after carrying out 46,000 additional tests.
The country now has 56,711 infections to date.
One person also died from COVID-19 complications, raising the country’s death figure to 338, health officials said.
The number of recoveries rose to 48,917 after 469 patients were later tested negative from coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus

