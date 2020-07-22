You are here

UK scientists: COVID-19 may be ‘here forever’

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England. (File/AP)
Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

  • “The reality is that this pathogen … isn’t going anywhere,” Prof. Sir John Bell said
  • His fears were echoed by the director of the Wellcome Trust, who said: “This infection isn’t going away”
Arab News

LONDON: Senior British scientists have warned that COVID-19 may be “here forever,” despite unprecedented global spending and efforts to develop vaccines and antibody cures for it.
Prof. Sir John Bell, regius chair of medicine at Oxford University, made the warning at a meeting with UK politicians on Tuesday. 
“The reality is that this pathogen … isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “Look at how much trouble they’ve had in eliminating, for example, polio. That eradication program has been going on for 15 years and they’re still not there. This is going to come and go, and we’re going to get winters where we get a lot of this virus back in action.” 
His fears were echoed by the director of health research charity the Wellcome Trust, Prof. Sir Jeremy Farrar, who said: “This infection isn’t going away. It’s now a human endemic infection. Even, actually, if we have a vaccine or very good treatments, humanity will still be living with this virus for very many, many years to come.”
The intervention of both men comes in the wake of news that early trials of a COVID-19 vaccine being pioneered by scientists at Oxford University had returned promising results.
The vaccine was found to safely produce a strong immune response in the bodies of more than 1,000 volunteers, with detectable levels of antibodies found in their blood.
The vaccine has been developed in partnership with UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which has already started production in anticipation of it passing subsequent trial stages and receiving formal approval.
But Sir John said even a successful vaccine will probably not be enough. “The vaccine is unlikely to have a durable effect that’ll last for a very long time, so we’re going to have to have a continual cycle of vaccinations, and then more disease, and more vaccinations and more disease,” he added.
“I think the idea that we’re going to eliminate it across the population, that’s just not realistic.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

AFP

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen ‘ready to fight again’

  • Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week
  • “I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” she said
AFP

GHAZNI: An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.
Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.
“I no longer fear them and I’m ready to fight them again,” Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative’s home.
It was about midnight when the Taliban arrived, Gul said, recounting the events of that night.
She was asleep in her room with her 12-year-old brother when she heard the sound of men pushing at the door of their home.
“My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door,” Gul said.
“They took my father and mother outside and shot them several times. I was terrified.”
But moments later, “anger took over,” she said.
“I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them.”
Gul said her brother helped when one of the insurgents, who appeared to be the group’s leader, tried to return fire.
“My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later,” Gul said.
By then, several villagers and pro-government militiamen had arrived at the house. The Taliban eventually fled following a lengthy firefight.
Officials said the Taliban had come to kill Gul’s father, who was the village chief, because he supported the government.
The insurgents regularly kill villagers they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.
Taywara district, where Gul’s village is located, is a remote area with sporadic communication and the scene of near-daily clashes between government forces and the Taliban.
Gul said her father had taught her how to shoot an AK-47 assault rifle.
“I am proud I killed my parents’ murderers,” she said.
“I killed them because they killed my parents, and also because I knew they would come for me and my little brother.”
Gul regrets she was unable to say goodbye to her mother and father.
“After I killed the two Taliban, I went to talk to my parents, but they were not breathing,” she said.
“I feel sad, I could not talk to them one last time.”
Afghans have flooded social media to praise Gul, and a photo of her wearing a headscarf and holding an AK-47 has been shared widely.
Hundreds of people have called on the government to protect Gul and her family.
“I demand that the president help transfer her to a safe place as her and her family’s security is at risk,” prominent women’s rights activist and former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi wrote on Facebook.
President Ashraf Ghani also praised Gul for “defending her family against a ruthless enemy,” his spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.
A Taliban spokesman has confirmed an operation took place in the area of the attack, but denied any of the group’s fighters had been killed by a woman.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

