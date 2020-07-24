Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager arrested for stealing $4 million from the Lebanese singer

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager Mohammad Waziri was arrested earlier this week for stealing $4 million from the artist.

In May, Wehbe filed a lawsuit through her attorney in Egypt against Waziri, accusing him of withdrawing around $4 million from her account.

She had previously singed a general power of attorney for Waziri allowing him to collect her money from producers, satellite channels and some party organisers.

This came after a messy court case between the star and the manger. Waziri filed a lawsuit in Egypt’s Family Court in May to prove his marriage to the actress.

The singer then took to Twitter to deny his claims saying: “After the judicial leave ends, legal measures will be taken against those who made this defamation, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation and the results of the judicial ruling on that.”

ادعاء اثبات زواج

المدعى عليه م.و هو كلام عار عن الصحة

وساتخذ بعد انتهاء الاجازة القضائية، الإجراءات القانونية ضد من قام بهذا التشهير وسوف ننتظر نتيحة التحقيق وما اسفر عنه حكم القضاء في ذلك

شكرا! — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) May 25, 2020

The music sensation has since been updating her followers on Twitter with her case.

In June, when the court adjourned, the star wrote: “His lawyer did not show any official document and even witnesses had said: ‘The marriage contract was stolen!!’ The judge replied that the theft was not the prerogative of the family court. Suddenly his lawyer said that he has the marriage certificate and asked for the session to be postponed.”

بتاريخ 2/6/2020 كانت جلسة اثبات الزواج الي رافعها م.و بمحكمة الاسرة

حضر المحامين و لم يبرز محاميه اي مستند رسمي ولاحتى شهود وقال: عقد الزواج انسرق !! القاضي رد ان السرقة مش صلاحيات محكمة الاسرة وفجأة محاميه قله معايا عقد وطلب تأجيل الجلسة خوفا من تحويلها للحكم ،وتأجلت لليوم — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) June 16, 2020

Waziri, who has not yet made an official comment, is now in custody in Cairo for up to four days and the case is still under investigation.