You are here

  • Home
  • Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager arrested for stealing $4 million from the Lebanese singer

Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager arrested for stealing $4 million from the Lebanese singer

Haifa Wehbe is a Lebanese singer and actress. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzavx

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager arrested for stealing $4 million from the Lebanese singer

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager Mohammad Waziri was arrested earlier this week for stealing $4 million from the artist. 

In May, Wehbe filed a lawsuit through her attorney in Egypt against Waziri, accusing him of withdrawing around $4 million from her account.

She had previously singed a general power of attorney for Waziri allowing him to collect her money from producers, satellite channels and some party organisers.

This came after a messy court case between the star and the manger. Waziri filed a lawsuit in Egypt’s Family Court in May to prove his marriage to the actress.

The singer then took to Twitter to deny his claims saying: “After the judicial leave ends, legal measures will be taken against those who made this defamation, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation and the results of the judicial ruling on that.”

The music sensation has since been updating her followers on Twitter with her case.

In June, when the court adjourned, the star wrote: “His lawyer did not show any official document and even witnesses had said: ‘The marriage contract was stolen!!’ The judge replied that the theft was not the prerogative of the family court. Suddenly his lawyer said that he has the marriage certificate and asked for the session to be postponed.” 

Waziri, who has not yet made an official comment, is now in custody in Cairo for up to four days and the case is still under investigation. 

Topics: Haifa Wehbe

Tom Hanks turns in low-key masterclass in ‘Greyhound’ 

Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
Elena Payne

Tom Hanks turns in low-key masterclass in ‘Greyhound’ 

  • WWII naval drama follows an embattled crew on a dangerous escort mission across the Atlantic
Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
Elena Payne

AMMAN: Thanks to his universally acclaimed role in “Saving Private Ryan,” news that Tom Hanks would appear in Second World War movie “Greyhound” was an enticing prospect.  But those hoping to see Hanks (who also wrote the screenplay, based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd”) playing Navy Commander Ernest Krause on the big screen will have been left disappointed by the movie’s shift to a digital release on Apple TV+ as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the sheer spectacle of “Greyhound” would undoubtedly have made for an intense cinematic experience, the movie holds up well on a smaller screen too. As the USS Keeling (codenamed Greyhound) escorts a convoy of supply ships across the Atlantic, Krause and his crew are forced to hold off a pack of German submarines, battling fatigue and the elements as they find themselves constantly reacting to their often-unseen enemy.

The movie clocks in at a brief 91 minutes, but director Aaron Schneider makes the most of each one, crafting a tense and claustrophobic thriller that focuses on the command deck of the Greyhound and its embattled commander. 

Hanks is an actor capable of driving a movie on sheer strength of personality and gravitas, but he plays Krause with a level of uncertainty and self-doubt that only deepens the sense of dread at the machinations of the German attackers. Ably backed by his supporting cast (including a quietly captivating Stephen Graham as second-in-command Charlie Cole), Hanks treads that finest of lines, playing Krause with enough competence to make audiences root for him, but also as a commander somewhat distanced from his crew. Krause is not superhuman and the moments of doubt we see him struggle with, the emotions he fights to keep in check, or the sailors’ names he misremembers, make him seem very human — and all the more relatable. 

Every second of “Greyhound” is vitally, efficiently used. There’s spectacle when called for, but quiet introspection when it serves the story better. It may not have gotten a cinema release, but “Greyhound” is a film worth making time for.

Topics: Greyhound Tom Hanks

Latest updates

Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager arrested for stealing $4 million from the Lebanese singer
China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat
UK business activity rebounds into growth: data
Kuwait mulls fate of over 70,000 expatriate workers stuck overseas
Tom Hanks turns in low-key masterclass in ‘Greyhound’ 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.