A year into lockdown, ‘things have gone worse in Kashmir’

Indian security personnel during a lockdown imposed by the authorities as a preventive measure against the surge in COVID-19 cases in Srinagar. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Alienation in the region is having a ‘disastrous economic and political impact’
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Anger and alienation in Kashmir are having a disastrous economic, social and political impact, a New Delhi-based rights body says in a report released a year into India’s lockdown of the region.

On Aug. 5 last year, New Delhi annulled Article 370 of the country’s constitution, which had guaranteed Kashmir’s special autonomous status and granted locals exclusive land and job rights.
The move sparked widespread anger, which was met with a brutal response from India’s military, detention of political activists and civilians, suspensions of all democratic rights and a media blackout of the valley.
The central government also divided the state into the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir — directly governed by a New Delhi representative.
“In this one year, everything has become worse. The alienation is worse, anger is stronger, cynicism is more pronounced and the sense that India wants to quash and humiliate Kashmiris is stronger,” Dr. Radha Kumar, one of the 21 high-profile activists who prepared the report, told Arab News on Friday.
Kumar cited new measures taken by New Delhi — such as a domicile law where outsiders can become residents of the region, a media policy to control the regional media and a building law allowing the military to buy land and make a permanent structure — that “are fueling strong resentment among people.”

The 70-page report, “Jammu and Kashmir: The Impact of Lockdowns on Human Rights,” was released on Tuesday by Forum for Human Rights. The rights body, comprising prominent jurists, former diplomats and academicians, said that the economic, social and political impact of India’s actions “have been disastrous.”
“There has been a near-total alienation of the people of the Kashmir valley from the Indian state and people,” the report reads, adding: “There has been denial of the right to bail and fair and speedy trial, coupled with misuse of draconian legislation, such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), to stifle dissent.”
Khurram Parvez, a Srinagar-based activist, told Arab News that the human rights situation has deteriorated.
“All civil and political rights of people completely stand curbed. Only those affiliated to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can speak or organize political activity. Others, even if they are pro-India parties, continue to be gagged,” he said, adding that encounters, arrests and torture “continue unabated.”
“The BJP had claimed that the human rights situation will improve post the abrogation of Article 370, but we see it’s not at all a priority for the government.”
According to Parvez, the situation is becoming more complicated as China is now a “stakeholder” in the Kashmir dispute due to its border claims against India.
Kashmiris say that they are increasingly frightened of speaking up.
“It’s almost a year since my uncle was picked up from his home and put in a jail in a faraway place in Agra in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. What was his crime we don’t know,” Shabeer Ahmad, a resident of Lelhara village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, told Arab News.
“There is so much fear among people that they are afraid to speak their mind or question the authorities lest they are arrested or eliminated.”

Topics: India Kashmir

KARACHI: As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across Pakistan, a chaotic market has sprung up for face masks.
In the early days, frontline medical staff and the public clamored for masks and other personal protective equipment, as production companies in Pakistan and around the world struggled with a host of obstacles, from illness to freight costs, from hoarding to a supply squeeze on filter fabric.
In Pakistan, which has recorded more than 270,000 infections so far, the shortage of masks was so acute in March and April that health workers took to social media to appeal for help and citizens hoarded supplies, pushing prices by up to 2,000 percent.
But these problems are a thing of the past as hundreds of new mask brokers and businesses have emerged around the country.
“I lost my job after the coronavirus pandemic triggered lockdowns and all businesses were shut down, but now I am happy because I have found a better alternative,” said Owais Ahmed, a manager at a garment factory who has been selling masks at a stall in Karachi’s Bolton Market for the past two months.
Every day, Ahmed said, he sells up to 20 boxes of masks (an average box has 50 masks), with each box costing up to 600 rupees ($3.5). The hot commodity in the mask trade, the N95 device, which is sturdier than surgical masks and has a better filter, sells for 300 rupees a piece.
Abdul Samad Memon, the senior vice chairman of the Pakistan Chemist and Druggists Association, said a box of surgical masks imported from China for up to 100 rupees sold for as much as 2,300 rupees in March.
But raids by the authorities pushed prices slowly down, and more production units had been set up as major textile firms switched their assembly lines to mask manufacturing.
Ijaz Khokhar, the chief coordinator for the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said many textile units operating in Faisalabad, Lahore and Karachi had switched entirely to producing masks for both local supply and export. On average, he said, 500,000 to 600,000 masks were being produced a day at textile factories in Faisalabad city alone.
In early March, the World Health Organization estimated that 89 million medical masks were required for the COVID-19 response each month, which required a 40 percent increase in manufacturing globally.
Medical suppliers and health care industry officials complain the frenzy to produce masks has broken down standard quality controls, opening the market to an influx of masks of uncertain effectiveness.
Manufacturers claim they have met all quality standards for masks for export, especially to the United States and the United Kingdom, and were working hard to bridge “quality deficiencies” in masks supplied to local buyers.
As virus infections have steadily declined around the world, vendors have begun to fear for the prospects of their new businesses.
“I think the mask business will continue for the whole year,” said Shahzad Ahmed Siddiqui, who switched to selling masks when his readymade garments business closed due to coronavirus lockdowns.
But Owais Ahmed feared the mask business would soon decline.
“The business will continue up to Eid Al-Adha,” he said as he arranged masks at his store. “Maximum business will go on for 15 to 20 days, not beyond that.”

Topics: Pakistan

