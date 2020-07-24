You are here

India coronavirus deaths pass 30,000

India has the third-highest caseload with almost 1.3 million coronavirus infections. (AP)
India coronavirus deaths pass 30,000

  • Death toll is the sixth-biggest behind the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy
NEW DELHI: India’s death toll from the coronavirus overtook France’s on Friday with 30,601 fatalities and nearly 50,000 new cases overnight, official data showed.
The death toll is the sixth-biggest behind the US, Brazil, Britain, Mexico and Italy, according to an AFP tally. It has the third-highest caseload with almost 1.3 million infections.
In the past 24 hours the country recorded 740 new deaths from the virus and 49,310 fresh infections, according to the health ministry.
But many experts say that with testing levels low, the extent of the pandemic across the world’s second-most populous country may be far worse than officially reported.
An antibody study commissioned by the government showed this week that almost a quarter of people in the capital New Delhi have had the virus — almost 40 times the official number.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in late March, but it has been steadily eased to lessen the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.
State governments have brought in fresh restrictions as cases soar in Bangalore and away from the big cities in Bihar, West Bengal, Kashmir and parts of Tamil Nadu.
Southern Kerala state, earlier hailed as a success story and which has already imposed partial restrictions, may decide on Monday to impose a full statewide lockdown, reports said.

Taliban say ready for talks with Kabul after Eid holiday

Taliban say ready for talks with Kabul after Eid holiday

  • Religious movement has finalized its 20-member negotiating team, which includes 13 members of the Taliban’s leadership council
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say they are ready for talks with Afghanistan’s political leadership after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha at the end of July, offering to hand over the last of the government prisoners in a week’s time, providing the government frees the last of its Taliban prisoners.
The offer made by Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet late Thursday follows one of the most significant shakeups in the Taliban in years. The group appointed the son of the movement’s fearsome founder to head its military wing and powerful leadership council members to its negotiation team.
In Kabul on Friday, the High Council for National Reconciliation, which was created in May to manage peace efforts with the Taliban, said it was still working through the Taliban’s prisoner list.
Javed Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser’s office, previously said nearly 600 Taliban prisoners whose release is being sought have been convicted of serious crimes. The government is reluctant to set them free, he said.
It seemed unlikely the government would free the remaining Taliban prisoners before the Muslim holiday.
The release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the government and 1,000 government personnel and security officials in Taliban custody is laid out in a US deal with the Taliban aimed at ending Afghanistan’s relentless wars.
According to the deal, the prisoner exchange is to take place ahead of talks between Kabul and the Taliban, seen as perhaps the most critical part of the deal.
Shaheen’s tweet was the first offer at a timeline for the negotiations, however he demanded the prisoner release be completed first and refused any substitutes to the list of prisoners submitted by the Taliban.
Kabul has offered to free alternative Taliban members they have in custody and who they say have not been convicted of serious crimes. The Taliban have refused.
The government’s national reconciliation council membership has yet to be decided. It is being led by Abdullah Abdullah, a candidate in last year’s presidential election who disputed the results and had for a time declared himself president. He was appointed to head the reconciliation efforts to break the political deadlock over the election, which had frustrated Washington’s efforts to get intra-Afghan negotiations off the ground.
Meanwhile, in the Qatar capital of Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, the religious movement has finalized its 20-member negotiating team, which includes 13 members of the Taliban’s leadership council.
Taliban officials who spoke previously said the strength of the team means it can make decisions on behalf of the movement.
The Taliban team is also led by one of the founders of the movement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who spent eight years in a jail in Pakistan after he attempted to open peace talks in 2010 with President Hamid Karzai.
Baradar’s independent peace overtures were apparently made without either Pakistan’s or the United States’ prior approval, according to Karzai. Karzai has said he twice asked Islamabad and Washington to free Baradar. He was rejected both times, he said.
Now, however, Baradar speaks on the phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and was the leading negotiator in talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, which resulted in a peace deal between the Taliban and the US It was touted as Afghanistan’s best chance at peace in decades when it was signed Feb. 29. However, it has been bogged down over the release of prisoners.

