Migrant surge turns Italian island into ‘powder keg’

Migrants from Tunisia arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the middle of the Mediterranean. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 46 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Lampedusa mayor warns of ‘explosion’ after latest wave of Libyan arrivals
ROME: Tensions on Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean, are at breaking point following the arrival of more than 250 migrants from Libya in the past two days, with the island’s mayor describing the situation as “explosive.”

The latest group of migrants landed in small boats on Saturday, placing further strain on Lampedusa’s already overcrowded holding center.

A wave of more than 1,000 migrants has reached the island from Libya in the past three days.

“The situation now is unmanageable. It is an emergency,” Salvatore Martello, Lampedusa’s mayor, told Arab News.

“If the government doesn’t proclaim a state of emergency, I will,” he said.

The migrants were either rescued at sea or managed to avoid detection by the Italian and Libyan coast guards.

All the arrivals — some traveling in dinghies carrying only six to eight people — were sent to the holding center on the island, known as the “hotspot.”

Designed to hold about 100 people, the facility now houses 10 times that number.

Local officials on Saturday ordered an emergency transfer of about 300 migrants to another center in Sicily.

“The hotspot is no longer able to welcome migrants,” Martello said. “The responsibility for this emergency should not fall on the mayor, the municipal administration and the people living in the island.”

He said: “It seems impossible to stop this wave. We have already transferred some migrants to Sicily, but by the time they leave the island there are even more arriving, so the hotspot remains overcrowded.

“Today no transfer to Porto Empedocle (in Sicily) is planned, but five dinghies have already arrived from Tunisia.”

Lampedusa is about 100 km from the Tunisian coast.  

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is expected go to Tunis on Monday for talks with Tunisian authorities on a joint strategy to prevent migrants leaving the country for Italy.

“The Tunisian government has to do something, they must cooperate to stop this wave. Italy cannot be left alone,” Anna Maria Bernini, a Forza Italia senator told Arab news.

“We understand that people want to flee from Libya where there is no peace, but Tunisia is safe as far as we know. So they must do something and quickly, otherwise Lampedusa will explode,” she said.

The Tunisian Statistic Institute has said that it will collect data until March 2021 to help define the country’s migration policies.

Meanwhile, Italy’s foreign ministry has allocated funds to support the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia, which helps voluntary repatriation of migrants.

Topics: Italy Libya migrants

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AP

  • President expected to return to mingling in crowds as he used to do before his diagnosis
BRASILIA, Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.
“Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.”
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.
Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.
Now that Bolsonaro is clear of the virus, he is expected to return to mingling in crowds as he used to do before his diagnosis. He had spent many weekends since the beginning of the pandemic in close proximity to supporters, sometimes without wearing a mask.
On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to some sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters. According to the Brazilian government, on Friday there were 85,238 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. The country has 2,343,366 confirmed cases. The real numbers are believed to be higher.
On Monday, two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President said they have tested positive for the new coronavirus: the 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, and Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education.
Bolsonaro’s administration last week completed two months without a health minister.
The interim minister, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no experience in the field before April, is facing pressure to leave the job. He took over after his predecessor, a doctor and health care consultant, quit in protest over Bolsonaro’s support for the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related drug, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Jair Bolsonaro

