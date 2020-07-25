You are here

Jordan arrests leaders of teachers union in opposition crackdown

Nawasreh, the acting head of the Jordanian Teachers Syndicate, was charged incitement over a speech to supporters last Wednesday that criticized Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz’s (photographed) government. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Prosecutors charged Nasser Nawasreh, the acting head of the Jordanian Teachers Syndicate, with incitement over a speech to supporters last Wednesday that criticized Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz’s government
  • Riot police reinforcements were deployed on Saturday near the seat of government in the capital and in other areas where teacher activists were planning protests
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordanian security forces arrested leading members of the opposition-run teachers union on Saturday, raided its offices and shut it down for two years, escalating a confrontation with a group that has become a leading source of dissent.
Prosecutors charged Nasser Nawasreh, the acting head of the Jordanian Teachers Syndicate, with incitement over a speech to supporters last Wednesday that criticized Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz’s government. State media said other charges related to allegations of financial and administrative wrongdoing.
Riot police reinforcements were deployed on Saturday near the seat of government in the capital and in other areas where teacher activists were planning protests. Security forces raided the union’s headquarters in the city of Karak.
Political opposition is often marginalized in Jordan, but protests have grown in recent years over eroding living standards, corruption and slow pace of political reforms.
Saturday’s crackdown on the union would “only further aggravate political tensions by the government at a time people are choked under hard economic conditions,” said Murad Adailah, head of Islamic Action Front, the largest opposition party.
The 100,000-strong union went on strike last year, shutting down schools across Jordan for a month in one of the longest and most disruptive public sector strikes in the country’s history. In recent weeks its leadership has accused the government of failing to honor a deal signed last October that ended the strike.
The deal included a 50% pay rise this year, which the government now says is unaffordable because of the economic blow from the coronavirus crisis.
Some officials have also accused union leaders of harboring the Islamist opposition’s political agenda. The union says this accusation is part of a government smear campaign.
Opposition politicians say the government has been using draconian emergency laws enacted last March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown to limit civil and political rights. Activists have been arrested in recent weeks over comments on social media.

Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities

Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities

  • Muslims around the world mark the Eid Al-Adha feast, due to start at the end of the month
  • Iran’s total tally of coronavirus cases hit 288,839 on Saturday, with 15,485 deaths
Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged people on Saturday to observe health protocols and practice social distancing during upcoming Muslim festivities, as a health official said there had been a surge in coronavirus infections in a major holy city.
Muslims around the world mark the Eid Al-Adha feast, due to start at the end of the month. This year, Saudi Arabia is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending Hajj to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Most Iranians are Shi’ite Muslims, who also mark their most significant mourning ceremonies of Ashura in September.
“Let glorious festivities be held in mosques and religious centers by observing health protocols and social distancing,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.
“Let masks this year be part of the glorious mourning of Muharram,” Rouhani said, referring to Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, when according to Islamic tradition Imam Hussein was killed in battle in 680.
One of the Eid Al-Adha rituals is the sacrificial slaughter of sheep and giving to the poor. Iranian health officials have urged the faithful to package the meat before distribution.
Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, speaking on state television, urged people not to visit the northeastern holy city of Mashad, which he said has seen an increase of 300% in coronavirus cases over a one month period.
Millions typically visit Mashad’s Imam Reza shrine, which is Iran’s largest Shi’ite religious complex.
Iran’s total tally of coronavirus cases hit 288,839 on Saturday, with 15,485 deaths, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on television.
The country gradually lifted its COVID-19 restrictions from mid-April, but they have been reimposed in most areas after a sharp spike in cases. On Saturday, officials in the capital Tehran extended restrictions by another week.

