DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met to discuss further cooperation between the two countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The two discussed regional and international issues, including Israel’s plan to annex areas of the West Bank, local coronavirus measures and continued cooperation during the meeting in UAE’s capital on Wednesday.
Both leaders said they share similar views on regional and international issues and the importance of diplomatic means to end crises.
UAE, Jordan royals discuss regional issues, cooperation
https://arab.news/v9pzg
UAE, Jordan royals discuss regional issues, cooperation
- The two discussed regional and international issues
- Both leaders said they share similar views on regional and international issues
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed and Jordan’s King Abdullah II met to discuss further cooperation between the two countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported.