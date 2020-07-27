Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait.

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported.

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket.

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further.

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.