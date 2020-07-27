You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens

Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens

Rami Maklouf. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8yc6

Updated 22 sec ago
Suleiman Al-Khalidi | Reuters

Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens

  • Makhlouf has helped bankroll Syria's ruling family and its supporters
  • He brought in 70 investors nearly 15 years ago to set up Cham Holding
Updated 22 sec ago
Suleiman Al-Khalidi | Reuters

AMMAN: Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf revealed on Sunday he had set up a web of offshore front companies to help President Bashar al Assad evade Western sanctions, in a social media post blasting the government for investigating his business empire.
One of Syria’s richest and most powerful businessmen, Makhlouf said security forces were now targeting Cham Holding, the centerpiece of a vast business portfolio much of which has been seized by the cash-strapped government.
The former Assad loyalist who is also a cousin of the president said security forces were pursuing contracts signed by Cham Holding on suspicion he had embezzled funds abroad.
“They fabricated our embezzlement of funds and transferring it to our accounts abroad ... Stop these unjust claims and read well the contracts,” Makhlouf said in a Facebook post.
“These companies’ role and aim is to circumvent (Western) sanctions on Cham Holding.”
Makhlouf, who has helped bankroll the ruling family and its supporters, brought in 70 investors nearly 15 years ago to set up Cham Holding. It is the largest Syrian company by capital and has a monopoly on key property developments.
Washington enacted sweeping sanctions on Syria last month known as the Caesar Act targeting new lists of individuals and companies who support Assad’s government, among them entities owned by Makhlouf.
Makhlouf’s estrangement with Assad first came to the open on April 30 when he denounced taxes imposed on Syriatel, the country’s main mobile company which the Makhlouf family controls.
He later blasted the “inhumane” arrests of his aides in an unprecedented attack on the government from within Assad’s inner circle, exposing a deep rift within the ruling elite. He added that he would not surrender his wealth under intimidation.
Businessmen and insiders familiar with the struggle say Assad is targeting Makhlouf’s wealth abroad as Syria’s economy collapses after a decade of war. Most of his onshore assets have been seized while his contracts to manage and operate duty free markets were abrogated.
The billionaire and others close to him are under US sanctions for what Washington calls public corruption.
The European Union has also slapped sanctions on Makhlouf since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, accusing him of bankrolling Assad.

Topics: Bashar Assad Rami Maklouf

Related

Middle-East
Syrian tycoon Makhlouf says security forces are arresting his employees
Middle-East
Assad business figures linked to record Captagon pill seizure

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti man arrested after slapping Egyptian cashier

  • The attacker slapped a cashier worker across the face at a supermarket in Kuwait
  • The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users
Updated 27 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti citizen has been arrested on Sunday after slapping an Egyptian cashier three times at a supermarket in Kuwait. 

The case has been referred to a misdemeanour court, Ahram Online reported. 

Footage of the attack, captured on a surveillance camera, showed the attacker slapping a worker across the face at the Sabah Al-Ahmad cooperative supermarket. 

The video has gone viral and prompted backlash from social media users who described the attack as “racist” and “inhumane.”

A woman can be seen intervening to stop the Kuwaiti man from assaulting the cashier further. 

The supermarket’s head, Nasser Al-Otaibi, announced that he is resigning in objection to the abuse that the worker faced, according to a voice note that was circulated on his behalf.   

Al-Otaibi said he resigned in protest at the abuse that expat workers face at the hands of some Kuwaitis.

Topics: Kuwait Egypt racism slap

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Egyptians flown home from Kuwait in latest coronavirus repatriation operation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Latest updates

Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions as rift with Assad widens
Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in China
US protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows
Fire hits building under construction in northern Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Deep Life: The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.