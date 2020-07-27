You are here

  • Home
  • Australia posts daily virus record, more deaths expected

Australia posts daily virus record, more deaths expected

Ambulance officers remove a resident from the St Basil's Home for the Aged in the Melbourne suburb of Fawkner on July 27, 2020, with 84 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus linked to the facility. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kqp6

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

Australia posts daily virus record, more deaths expected

  • Victoria currently has more than 4,500 active cases after weeks of triple digits daily rises
  • Australia has recorded a total 14,935 cases and 161 deaths
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s Victoria state on Monday reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell.
The second-most populous state reported 532 new cases of the virus which causes COVID-19, taking the national total to 549, the most new cases in a day since the pandemic arrived.
Victoria currently has more than 4,500 active cases after weeks of triple digits daily rises.
It reported six more deaths, taking the state toll to 77, almost half the total national death toll. Five of the deaths were in aged care facilities, which have been hit hardest in the state.
Australia has avoided the high COVID-19 casualty rates of other countries, but a wave of community transmission in Victoria has prompted a lockdown in Melbourne, the only Australian city to make it mandatory to wear a facemask in public.
“If you’ve got a sniffle, a scratchy throat, a headache, fever, then you can’t go to work,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in a televised news conference.
“This is what is driving these numbers up, and the lockdown will not end until people stop going to work with symptoms and instead go and get tested because they have symptoms.”
Melbourne, home to a fifth of Australia’s 25 million population, is halfway though a six-week ban on movement other than for work, buying food, giving or receiving health care, or daily exercise. Andrews added that he may announce additional measures later this week.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the high number of new cases in Victoria showed how transmission of the illness among younger people, who were considered lower risk, could spread to aged care facilities through family members.
“In Victoria there is still a long way to go,” Morrison told reporters.
“We are still seeing case numbers at elevated levels and ... when you get community-based transmission, it does take some time to get that down.” Victoria has had a total of 8,173 cases.
Neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state, the country’s most populous, is also grappling with several virus clusters that have sprung up at a hotel, a Thai restaurant and a club. NSW reported 17 new cases on Monday. NSW has had 3,496 cases in total, about 1,100 active.
Australia has recorded a total 14,935 cases and 161 deaths and authorities on Monday warned more lives would be lost as infections continued to rise.
“The tragedy of COVID-19 is that we know, with the number of new infections that we have seen today, that there will be many further deaths in the days ahead,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.
More than 16.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 644,836​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms

Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms

  • The country at present has two major telecoms firms PLDT and Globe Telecom
  • Those companies have repeatedly defended their services and investment in improvements
Updated 42 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday threatened the closure or government expropriation of telecoms firms for what he called “lousy” services, and gave providers until December to improve.
“Improve services lest we be forced to take drastic steps,” he said during his state of the nation address. “Might just as well close all of you.”
The country at present has two major telecoms firms PLDT and Globe Telecom and Duterte had previously threatened their closure while campaigning for office in 2016.
Those companies have repeatedly defended their services and investment in improvements and said excessive government bureaucracy has prevented faster network upgrades.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special
World
Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
World
Philippine Muslims to have burial ground in Manila

Latest updates

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship  
Israeli settlers vandalize, firebomb West Bank mosque
Kuwait’s draft expat quota law will have exemptions
‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El-Moussa and actress Heather Rae Young are engaged  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.