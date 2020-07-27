You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El-Moussa and actress Heather Rae Young are engaged  

‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El-Moussa and actress Heather Rae Young are engaged  

The 38-year-old American TV personality popped the question on the weekend while the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bsza9

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El-Moussa and actress Heather Rae Young are engaged  

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El-Moussa, who is of Middle-Eastern descent, announced his engagement this week to actress Heather Rae Young. 

The 38-year-old American TV personality popped the question on the weekend while the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary on a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName @dukeimages

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

El-Moussa and Young, who stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and is a luxury real estate agent, first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, almost two years after he split from the mother of his two children, Christina Anstead.

When speaking to American weekly magazine People, El-Moussa said he secretly drove to the bride-to-be’s parents to ask for their daughter’s hand.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is it me or is Brayden always “winking” when we take a photo . As I write this, I’m watching @heatherraeyoung and the kids play tennis. . I can’t tell you how happy I am with the life I’ve built today. I’ve been through some really dark times and I stop and think about how grateful I am multiple times per day. . You just never know where life is going to lead you. If you would have told me a year ago that I’d be in love and have a family again I probably would have thought you were nuts!!! . Well...you never know what the future holds. But I do know this!!! No matter what, keep fighting for you and never give up hope! What you want is out there, now go find it!! .

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

And what was the engagement ring like? El-Moussa said he chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond. “The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” he told the publication. “I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number.”

Topics: Tarek El-Moussa Heather Rae Young Flip or Flop

Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale

Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale

Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: There is a small place in Algiers, on Rue Hamani, with a sign in the window that says: “One who reads is worth two who don’t.” It is Les Vraies Richesses, where Kaouther Adimi’s brilliant English debut “Our Riches” takes place.

It is where she weaves between past and present, exploring the lives of French-Algerian Edmond Charlot — famous for discovering Albert Camus, and owner of the publishing house and bookstore — and the people of Algeria, from colonization through independence to the present.

We meet Adimi’s first character Abdallah at 2b Rue Hamani. Les Vraies Richesses is closing. Since the 1990s, the famous bookstore and lending library has been a branch of the National Library of Algiers, which no one visits.

Inside the tiny space are volumes upon volumes of books that have not been touched in years, and photographs of Charlot, Camus, Jean Senac and more that no one looks at. Abdallah, who has been overseeing the library, is heartbroken. He fought to keep the place open, but no one seems to care.

Adimi then moves her story to 1930s Algeria, which marks 100 years of French rule. Algerians are second-class citizens in their own land, whose language, identity and religion are being erased. They are not free to educate their children or own farms. The story churns a distrust and rejection of colonial powers, but bides its time as Adimi shifts to 1935 and 21-year-old Charlot, a vivacious dreamer who eats, sleeps and breathes books.

Conveyed through entries of a diary, Edmond’s vision and his spirit are of a bookstore, publishing house and lending library where minds can meet and all peoples of the Mediterranean can gather. He names his tiny bookstore Les Vraies Richesses (Our True Wealth), and keeps it afloat through war and political turmoil.

As Adimi’s story moves slowly toward Algerian independence, there is an ever-present beauty not only in Chris Andrew’s beautiful translation of her work from French to English, but in the seamless way that she weaves her story through time.

Her main characters all live in the same space but at different points in time. The bookstore connects them, but it means something different to each of them as it explores ideas of belonging and independence. It is a masterful tale that is part fact, in the form of Charlot’s diary, and part fiction, but moves effortlessly into one another to create an incredible story.

Topics: Kaouther Adimi Our Riches

Latest updates

New report highlights COVID-19’s impact on ad market
Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers
Rights group slams Houthi denial of UN access to aging tanker
UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020
India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.