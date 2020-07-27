Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received in Cairo by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday for bilateral discussions.

During the reception, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

El-Sisi and Prince Faisal discussed relations between the Kingdom and Egypt and ways of enhancing them across all fields, as well as current regional issues and how best to serve the interests of both countries.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and Saudi ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Osama bin Ahmed Nuqli.

Prince Faisal is on a visit to Egypt and was received upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport by Egypt's foreign minister and a number of Saudi embassy staff.