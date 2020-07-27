You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received in Cairo by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday for bilateral discussions. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/697r6

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo

  • El-Sisi and Prince Faisal discussed relations between the Kingdom and Egypt and ways of enhancing them across all fields
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received in Cairo by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday for bilateral discussions.

During the reception, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

El-Sisi and Prince Faisal discussed relations between the Kingdom and Egypt and ways of enhancing them across all fields, as well as current regional issues and how best to serve the interests of both countries.

-----

READ MORE: Egypt’s El-Sisi wishes Saudi Arabia’s King Salman a speedy recovery

-----

Also in attendance at the meeting was Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and Saudi ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Osama bin Ahmed Nuqli.

Prince Faisal is on a visit to Egypt and was received upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport by Egypt's foreign minister and a number of Saudi embassy staff.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Prince Faisal bin Farhan Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Egypt’s El-Sisi wishes Saudi Arabia’s King Salman a speedy recovery
Update
Saudi Arabia
No plans for Saudi-Israel meeting: Foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 daily death toll

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 daily death toll

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 222,936
  • A total of 2,760 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Monday a slight drop in deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from Saturday and Sunday with 27 more fatalities from the virus.
The Kingdom's Ministry of Health also announced 1,993 new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday.
Of the new cases, 10 percent were recorded in Hufof with the city reporting 194 cases. Taif reported 186 cases, Riyadh 106, Makkah 94 and Dammam 79.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 222,936 after 2,613 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,760 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical cadres prepare for Hajj

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 daily death toll
Zamalek residents evacuate iconic building near Cairo metro work
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Egypt president in Cairo
La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes
Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.