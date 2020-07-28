You are here

Duterte eyes reinstating death penalty by lethal injection for drug crimes

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivering his annual State of the Nation Address in congress in Manila on Monday. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

  • Philippines’ leader says move will ‘deter criminality’ and save country’s youth
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday pushed for the revival of the death penalty through lethal injection for drug crimes.

The comments were part of his fifth annual  State of the Nation Address. Duterte urged Congress to pass the bill “to deter criminality in the country.”

“I reiterate the swift passage of a law reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous (Drugs) Act of 2002,” the 75-year-old former mayor of Davao City said, adding that the law would also “save the nation’s youth from the dangers posed by illegal and dangerous drugs.”

However, even as he pushed for the punishment to be brought back, Duterte said that his administration would not dodge its responsibility in fighting for human rights.

“My administration always believed that freedom from illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption, and criminality is itself a human right,” he said.

Since the start of his administration in 2016, Duterte has waged a bloody campaign against drugs that has been widely criticized by local groups and the international community.

In June this year the Philippines once again came under scrutiny when the UN Human Rights Council convened in Geneva.

During the session, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet gave the stark findings of her office’s report, which described widespread abuses as a result of Duterte’s war on drugs.

Also at the session, the Philippines Commission on Human Rights denounced the government’s “strong-arm” approach to enforce its brutal “drug war” which has reportedly killed thousands of people.

It led to groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International highlighting their own findings of serious rights violations in the country.

Philippine authorities say that around 5,600 people have died in Duterte’s drug war, but the country’s human rights commission claims the number could exceed 27,000.

In his address Duterte also gave telecom companies in the country, particularly SMART and GLOBE Telecom, until December to improve their services or “have their properties expropriated.”

“Find a way because if you are not ready to improve, I might just as well close all of you and we revert back to the line telephone and I will expropriate your (properties),” he warned. 

“Kindly improve the services before December. I want to call Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Better have that line cleared, ” he said.

Malaysian pilgrims understand Hajj cancelation

A Saudi airport worker throws flowers as he welcomes Malaysian pilgrims at the Hajj Terminal at Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP)
Updated 28 July 2020
Ushar Daniele

  • 31,600 Malaysians were shortlisted to perform the Hajj this year
  • Malaysia’s Hajj Pilgrim Fund Board says it will prioritize their applications in next year’s pilgrimage season
KUALA LUMPUR: After months of preparation, many Malaysian pilgrims were left disappointed that this year’s Hajj has been canceled, but expressed full understanding of the decision.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that in order to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of people would be allowed to perform the Hajj this year.

The move prompted the governments of Muslim-majority countries and Hajj authorities across the world to cancel the pilgrimage for their pilgrims.

Samsiah Muhammad, a 62-year-old retiree, told Arab News that she was devastated to find out she would be unable to perform her pilgrimage, but added “this isn’t anyone’s fault.”

Having spent 10 weeks taking preparatory courses, Muhammad was waiting for her mandatory health checks when she learned about the cancelation.

“This isn’t just affecting us Malaysians but also the rest of the world,” she said.

For Wan Mohamad Ali Wan Idrus, the cancelation was a blessing in disguise as he was already considering canceling his pilgrimage.

“My letter informing me that I was shortlisted arrived on Jan. 30. I got my first offer to perform my Hajj in 2009 along with my family but I had to turn it down,” the 26-year-old told Arab News.

With a wedding already set this month, Idrus said he would not risk being in a crowded place.

“I would not risk it. It would only take one infected person to spread the virus, and given how large of a gathering the Hajj is, it definitely would spread rapidly,” he said.

Businessman Azman Jusoh said that he was shortlisted to perform the Hajj with his wife after making an appeal to the Lembaga Tabung Haji (Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board).

“We were selected to go in 2025 but we made an appeal to instead perform our pilgrimage this year and got in,” he said.

The 48-year-old and his wife, Nur Shaliza, 45, completed their 10-week preparation course in January and were preparing to travel to Makkah and Madinah, though they had a feeling it would be called off.

“We had a hunch that Hajj would probably be postponed because of how fast COVID-19 spread,” he said, adding that the lockdown imposed in Malaysia on March 18 was a definite sign that their plans to perform the Hajj would be canceled.

“We take it positively, maybe this year isn’t a good year for us, but we are hoping for a miracle to go next year.”

Jusoh said both he and his wife paid about $4,700 for their Hajj package alone, not taking into account their expenditures in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board said in a statement to Arab News that the cancelation was in the best interests of all.

“As we all know … the obligation to perform Hajj depends on the ability of an individual to afford it,” the board said, adding that this also took into account health, safety, and welfare.

“We advise all future pilgrims to accept the decision well and with an open heart,” it said.

“Before arriving at this decision, the Malaysian government had consulted various authorities, including the Ministry of Health, the National Fatwa Council and Tabung Haji,” the board’s executive director, Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, told Arab News.

This year, 31,600 Malaysians were shortlisted to perform the pilgrimage. The Hajj Pilgrims Fund Board said it would prioritize their applications for next year’s Hajj season.

Malaysian pilgrims are subsidized by the government, and pay $2,340 per person for their journey and Hajj preparation courses.

 

