Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since June

A passenger sits beside posters displaying social distancing restrictions as he waits for his flight at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday July 28, 2020. (AP)
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

  • The last time the daily increase was lower than Tuesday’s figure was June 2
  • A further 29 people died with the virus since Monday’s figures
LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded on Tuesday its lowest daily increase in cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since June, the health ministry announced.

The ministry announced 1,897 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours — with Hafouf recording 194, Taif with 186 and Riyadh with 106 — taking the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 270,831.

The last time the daily increase was lower than Tuesday’s figure was June 2, with 1,869 cases recorded. The highest daily increase in Saudi Arabia was recorded as 4,919 on June 17.

A further 29 people died with the virus since Monday’s figures were announced, taking the death toll to 2,789.

The number of new recoveries was announced as 2,688, which takes the total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom to 225,624.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk

Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk

  • VOX Cinemas now has a total of 112 screens across 10 movie theaters in four cities in the Kingdom
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: VOX Cinemas has opened its first-ever movie theater in Tabuk as part of plans to expand its footprint to new cities throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company’s latest multiplex development, in Tabuk Park Mall, consolidates its long-term growth strategy in the Kingdom and commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

The 11-screen complex has a seating capacity of 831 and features VOX Cinemas’ signature concepts including two KIDS screens, a colorful and dedicated auditorium for young movie-lovers, and VIP, which offers guests a more luxurious experience.

Tabuk Park combines world-class entertainment with an enhanced range of innovative and homegrown food and beverage options including Nutella Bar and VOX Cinemas’ Candy Bar, where guests can select their favorite cinema snacks.

VOX Cinemas now has a total of 112 screens across 10 movie theaters in four cities in the Kingdom.

The Tabuk Park cinema has opened in line with government safety guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guests can book tickets online and contactless payment will also be available, while other preventive measures will include safe-distancing ambassadors and directional signage.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi, country head of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures KSA, said: “We are extremely proud to be bringing the magic of motion picture to Tabuk for the first time, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities and creating job opportunities in the film industry.

“We will also be bringing our world-class experiences to Jeddah at the end of the year, in line with our ambitious plans to build 600 cinema screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment,” he added.

Topics: VOX Cinemas tabuk Tabuk Park Mall Majid Al-Futtaim (MAF)

