Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since June

LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded on Tuesday its lowest daily increase in cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since June, the health ministry announced.

The ministry announced 1,897 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours — with Hafouf recording 194, Taif with 186 and Riyadh with 106 — taking the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 270,831.

The last time the daily increase was lower than Tuesday’s figure was June 2, with 1,869 cases recorded. The highest daily increase in Saudi Arabia was recorded as 4,919 on June 17.

A further 29 people died with the virus since Monday’s figures were announced, taking the death toll to 2,789.

The number of new recoveries was announced as 2,688, which takes the total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom to 225,624.