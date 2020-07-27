Saudi Arabia records slight drop in COVID-19 daily death toll

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Monday a slight drop in deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from Saturday and Sunday with 27 more fatalities from the virus.
The Kingdom's Ministry of Health also announced 1,993 new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday.
Of the new cases, 10 percent were recorded in Hufof with the city reporting 194 cases. Taif reported 186 cases, Riyadh 106, Makkah 94 and Dammam 79.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 222,936 after 2,613 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,760 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
