Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Iran previously test-fired a “new generation” of cruise missiles on June 18, according to the country’s navy. (File/Iranian Army office/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2020
AP

  • Drones separately targeted the bridge of a fake aircraft carrier, according to the state TV report
  • Two US bases were placed temporarily on alert during the exercise
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday, the latest barrage in a drill that saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches.
Drones separately targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier, according to the state TV report. The TV did not immediately air footage of the launches or the drone attack, nor did it identify the missiles used in the drill.
However, the message of the drill was clearly targeted at the United States.
A semiofficial news agency close to the Guard published a graphic overnight that photoshopped the image of an American carrier into the shape of a casket, with a caption quoting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledging to seek revenge for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January.
The drill — and the American response to it — underlined the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the US after a series of escalating incidents last year led to the January drone strike. Tehran responded to that strike by firing ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of American forces in Iraq.
While the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed both Iran and the US for months, there has been a growing confrontation as America argues to extend a yearslong UN weapons embargo on Tehran that is due to expire in October. A recent incident over Syria involving an American jet fighter approaching an Iranian passenger plane also has renewed tensions.
Iranian commandos fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage aired Tuesday from the exercise called “Great Prophet 14.” Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on a target drone near the port city of Bandar Abbas.
State television footage also showed a variety of missiles being fired from fast boats, trucks, mobile launchers and a helicopter, some targeting the fake carrier. A commander said the Guard, a force answerable only to Khamenei, planned to fire “long-range ballistic missiles” as well during the drill that continued Wednesday.
Ballistic missile fire detected from the drill resulted in American troops being put on alert at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command in Qatar, the military said. Troops sought cover during that time.
“The incident lasted for a matter of minutes and an all clear was declared after the threat ... had passed,” said US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a Central Command spokeswoman.
Both bases are hundreds of kilometers (miles) away from where Iran put the replica aircraft carrier.
Al-Dhafra also is temporarily home to five French-built Rafale fighter jets on their way to India for that country’s air force.
Other footage from the exercise aired by Iran’s state television showed fast boats encircling the mock-up carrier, kicking up white waves in their wake. While Iran’s naval forces are dwarfed by the US Navy, its commanders practice so-called “swarm” tactics aimed at overwhelming the US carriers that pass through the strait on their way in and out of the Arabian Gulf.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all the footage was from Tuesday, as one overhead surveillance image that appeared to be shot by a drone bore Monday’s date. The exercise had been expected as satellite photos released Monday showed the fake carrier being moved into place by a tugboat.
A black-and-white satellite photo taken Tuesday by Colorado-based firm Maxar Technologies showed damage to the replica’s bow and several of its fake jet fighters.

UK envoy to Iraq threatened by pro-Iran militias

Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UK envoy to Iraq threatened by pro-Iran militias

  • Stephen Hickey had urged Baghdad to reject influence of ‘armed groups operating outside state control’
  • Images of Hickey’s face were doctored to appear as though smeared with blood – series of posts warned him not to interfere in the country’s affairs
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s ambassador in Baghdad has been threatened by Iran-backed militias on social media, in response to his call for Iraq to reject the armed groups operating in the country.

Stephen Hickey, who took up the post in Baghdad in September 2019, had warned on his personal Twitter account that “armed groups operating outside state control” are damaging Iraq’s development and operating outside the law. 

He was subjected to mocked up images of his face being shared on the messaging app Telegram by Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, an Iraqi Shiite militia, doctored to appear as though smeared with blood, as well as a series of posts warning him not to interfere in the country’s affairs.

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said Britain “has long been clear in its support for Iraqi sovereignty and stability, and its position that all armed groups within Iraq should fall under the control of the Iraqi government.”

He added: “The safety of our staff is of paramount importance and we keep our security under constant review.”

The response comes as part of a wider campaign of harassment against public figures vocal in their opposition to the influence of pro-Iran militias and proxy groups in Iraq, referred to broadly as Al-Hashd Al-Shabi, or the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, founded in 2013 and with a reported 10,000 fighters to its name, is one of the more substantial militias.

The largest, Kataib Hezbollah, which has been responsible for numerous attacks on UK and US service personnel in Iraq, claims to have as many as 30,000 members.

“Despite the recent departure of British troops from Taji air base, UK diplomatic staff are still under regular threat from pro-Iranian hardline Shiite factions in Iraq,” said Evan Kohlmann, a senior analyst at security consultancy Flashpoint.

“Those factions seethe at comments from the outspoken UK ambassador in support of the Iraqi government and its efforts to end continuing rocket attacks on the Green Zone in Baghdad.”

Kataib Hezbollah is thought to have been behind the December 2019 rocket attack on a US military base that killed an American contractor, as well as the March 2020 rocket attack on Camp Taji that killed two American soldiers and one British soldier. 

It was also allegedly behind the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad that set in motion a chain of events that led to the assassination in January of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

As well as militarily, the PMF also exerts power through political allies in Iraq’s Parliament and by intimidating opponents.

Iraq’s newly appointed Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has vowed to crack down on them.

In June, he ordered a raid on Kataib Hezbollah’s offices, which led to the arrest of a dozen members suspected of involvement in the US Embassy attack. 

