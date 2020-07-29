You are here

  • Home
  • After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747

After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747

1 / 3
In this file photo a Qantas Boeing 747 airliner takes off from Sydney airport to the US on July 22, 2020. The Boeing 747 has become the plane of American presidents and mass tourism, but the Boeing 747 is about to bow out in the United States, almost 50 years after its first flight. (AFP)
2 / 3
A Boeing 747-400 carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrives at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, September 22, 2015. (Reuters)
3 / 3
In this file photo in-production Boeing 747 aircraft for Cathay Pacific Cargo sit on the tarmac at the Boeing production facilities at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, on February 17, 2012. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chj8s

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747

  • Boeing said Wednesday it will phase out production of it and stop in 2022
  • First flown commercially in 1969, the 747 was an unprecedented success
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Boeing 747 is an iconic jumbo jet that revolutionized air travel and tourism, allowing affordable flights for millions of people eager to see the world.
But the fuel-guzzling, four-engine plane’s days are numbered now, as Boeing said Wednesday it will phase out production of it and stop in 2022. In the end, the 747 simply cannot compete with today’s more efficient, two-engine jetliners.
First flown commercially in 1969, in the same era as the supersonic Concorde, the 747 was an unprecedented success: a total of 1,571 were ordered and all but 15 were actually delivered.
More than anything, the plane democratized air travel by letting holidaymakers take cheaper flights, often in chartered 747s fitted with hundreds of economy-class seats — leg room be damned.
For 35 years the 747 ruled the skies — until Boeing’s big European rival Airbus came out with the Super Jumbo A380.
The 747 owes its existence to Juan Trippe, the visionary founder of the now defunct Pan American World Airways. As far back as the early 1960s, Trippe was convinced that air travel, in particular trans-oceanic flight, was due for a huge boom.
As the story goes, during a fishing trip in Alaska, Trippe persuaded his friend Bill Allen, who then ran Boeing, to build a plane twice as big as the Boeing 707.
Trippe allegedly said that, if Allen had the guts to build such an aircraft, Pan Am would buy it.
A few years later the first 747 took to the skies, with Pan Am as the launch customer.
Recognizable for its cockpit hump atop the front end of the fuselage, some configurations of the 747 could hold up to 600 passengers.
It is double decker — the upstairs being for first-class travelers — and had four engines, which was its fatal flaw in terms of fuel cost and the environment.
“Given the current market dynamics and outlook, we will stop production of the iconic 747 in 2022,” general manager David Calhoun said Wednesday in a message to employees.
“50 years and eight versions. That is a beautiful record,” said Michel Merluzeau, an aviation expert at Air Insight Research.
“But its days were numbered, even before the COVID-19 crisis,” he said, adding that the 747 became a niche plane both for passenger and cargo markets.
More recently it faced competition from the Airbus A350.
And even within Boeing, the 747 had to vie with the longer range 777-300ER and the 777X, both of which were much more fuel efficient than the aging jumbo.
In recent years the 747 became a plane “from another era, with production methods that would not work, looking to the future,” said Merluzeau.
In the US, no airline has used the Boeing 747 since late 2017.
Like its rival the A380 — production of which will halt in 2021 — it became a victim of global money woes stemming from the 2008 financial crisis, and then airlines started to prefer the Boeing 787 or AirBus A350.
These latter two-engine planes burn less fuel and can fly further thanks to a new generation of engines. This made obsolete the four-engine jumbo jet, which also requires twice as much maintenance work as a two-engine aircraft.
The decline of the 747 deepened with the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a stunning fall in air travel and prompted some airlines to announce they will retire the 747 from their fleets.
From now to 2022, Boeing will keep building 747s but just for cargo and military transport purposes.
The 747 can also count on support from the White House and the presidential plane called Air Force One.
The government is awaiting delivery of two 747-8s, which are bigger, more modern, faster and less fuel-consuming than the current 747-200s that carry the president and his entourage.

Topics: Boeing 747 Aviaiton

Related

Corporate News
Etihad & Boeing launch sustainable test flights

Decline in US dollar accelerates

Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

Decline in US dollar accelerates

  • The decline adds fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything
Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: An accelerating decline in the US dollar is reverberating around the world, adding fuel to a global momentum rally that has boosted prices for everything from technology stocks to gold.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, is down around 9 percent from its March highs and is on track for its worst month since 2011, pressured in part by expectations that the United States will take a bigger hit to growth than other economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the dollar’s central role in the global economy, a sustained sell-off in the greenback could buoy a broad market rally driven by expectations of continued economic stimulus from the world’s central banks and governments.

At the same time, further dollar weakness would likely be an unwelcome development for economies such as Europe and Japan, as their own rising currencies threaten to weigh on growth and efforts to spark inflation.

“The weaker dollar is almost becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy, with gains for risk assets seeing the dollar weaken further, fueling additional gains,” said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton.

The dollar is down around 3 percent year-to-date, after rising for each of the last two years. The greenback slid nearly 10 percent in 2017. A weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive abroad and helps US multinational companies by making it cheaper for them to convert profits back into their home currency. That’s potentially good news for a rally in US stocks that has slowed in recent weeks after coming within distance of all-time highs.

Historically, the benchmark S&P 500 index has returned a median 2.6 percent in months when the dollar moves sharply lower, with technology and energy stocks faring best, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a recent report.

A 10 percent fall in the value of the dollar against a basket of trade-weighted currencies would increase 2020 earnings per share by about 3 percent, Goldman said. Goldman analysts expect the dollar to fall another 5 percent over the next 12 months.

But a weaker dollar may be of little near-term political benefit to President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the November elections and has complained that the currency’s multi-year rally hurts US manufacturers.

The dollar’s weakness would take at least a year to feed through to the manufacturing sector, “too long to have a favorable impact for the president in the November election,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Other assets are already benefiting from the dollar’s drop. Gold, which like many commodities is priced in the US currency and becomes more affordable to foreign buyers when the dollar falls, stands near its historic high, part of a rally that has driven the S&P/Goldman Sachs Commodity Index 34 percent higher since late March, as of Monday.

Developing countries are also likely to cheer a weaker dollar as it makes it cheaper for them to service debt denominated in the US currency.

Emerging market currencies such as the Brazilian real and South African rand have come screaming back in recent weeks, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which measures stock performance, is up some 40 percent from its March lows.

Topics: US dollar

Related

Business & Economy
Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh
Middle-East
Hottest commodity in Lebanon’s economic chaos: The US dollar

Latest updates

Ithra to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with ‘Double the Festivities’ event
After a historic run, it’s game over for pioneering Boeing 747
Seth Rogen criticizes Israel in podcast interview
Saudi, Omani artists chosen for UK-GCC digital residency
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Moroccan counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.