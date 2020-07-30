Faisal Al-Fadl is founder of the Saudi Green Building Forum, which was launched in 2010 as a nongovernmental organization specialized in promoting a global agenda for health, safety and the environment.
Al-Fadl serves as secretary-general of the King Saud Foundation, which aims to eradicate poverty, ignorance and disease. His over 20 years of experience in architecture, engineering and construction have allowed him to supervise billion-dollar-building projects.
He is an architect, active volunteer and community builder whose work is paving the way for a sustainable future. As a community builder, he has been involved in the education of thousands in sustainability and has helped hundreds of delegates to achieve professional positions in the field.
Al-Fadl strongly believes in “protecting the planet and building resilience.” Speaking of climate change, he stated that it would be “nearly impossible — and substantially more expensive — to keep global warming in check without bolstering local action” through the mobilization of volunteers to this end.
“City planning ‘defaults’ must be changed from ‘linear’ to ‘circular,’ community-centric plans, monitored by city master strategic planning,” he said.
“We must pursue policies and make investments to address disaster risk-reduction and protect the planet from degradation. Countries must regulate businesses and pressure multi-industries to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 in an effort to lower temperatures by 1.5°C in cities,” he added.
In 1990, he obtained a Master of Architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design in the US. In 1995, he earned a postgraduate degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia and Hawaii. He is a registered engineer with the Saudi Council of Engineers.
