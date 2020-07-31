You are here

  • Home
  • Yazidi children freed from Daesh haunted by health crisis

Yazidi children freed from Daesh haunted by health crisis

Large numbers of Yazidi children are still displaced in Iraq. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22wrx

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Yazidi children freed from Daesh haunted by health crisis

  • The Yazidis are an ethno-religious minority numbering around 550,000 in their heartland of northwest Iraq before Daesh swept through the rugged region in 2014
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Nearly 2,000 Yazidi children freed from the grips of Daesh in recent years are still trapped by psychological and physical trauma, Amnesty International warned on Thursday.
In a new report based on dozens of interviews in northern Iraq, the rights group found that 1,992 children who faced torture, forced conscription, rape and other abuses at the hands of Daesh were not getting the care they need.
“While the nightmare of their past has receded, hardships remain for these children,” said Matt Wells, deputy director of Amnesty’s crisis response team.
The Yazidis are an ethno-religious minority numbering around 550,000 in their heartland of northwest Iraq before Daesh swept through the rugged region in 2014.
Slamming the Yazidis as heretics, Daesh slaughtered thousands of men, abducted women and girls and forced boys to fight on its behalf.
Yazidi children were forcibly converted to Islam and taught Arabic, banned from speaking their native Kurdish. To this day, child survivors suffer “debilitating long-term injuries,” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, mood swings, aggression and flashbacks.
Yazidi children interviewed last year in a displacement camp in the northwest district of Duhok played aggressively, wore all black and spoke Arabic to each other, even months after they were freed from Daesh.
One of them, a 10-year-old girl, had threatened to commit suicide multiple times, her mother said.
Sahir, a 15-year-old former Daesh child soldier, told Amnesty that he knew he needed mental support to cope with his trauma but felt he had nowhere to turn.
“What I was looking for is just someone to care about me, some support, to tell me, ‘I am here for you’,” he said. “This is what I have been looking for, and I have never found it.”

Topics: Iraqi Yazidi

Related

Middle-East
Displaced Yazidis head back to Sinjar as lockdown bites
Middle-East
UN investigators eye 160 Daesh militants over Yazidi massacres

Pompeo urges renewal of UN arms embargo against Iran

Updated 30 July 2020
RAY HANANIA

Pompeo urges renewal of UN arms embargo against Iran

  • US Secretary of State warned that Iran remains a threat to Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Israel and the West
Updated 30 July 2020
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the UN to renew its arms embargo against Iran before it expires on Oct. 18, during testimony at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings on the State Department’s annual budget.

Pompeo warned that Iran remains a threat to Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Israel and the West, and pushed to continue sanctions against Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

The State Department’s operating budget of nearly $41 billion includes funds for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), but Pompeo made no mention of the possibility of restoring USAID funding to Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation.

“We’ve rallied nations to our side through diplomacy — witness the designations of Hezbollah from European and South American countries,” Pompeo told Senate committee members on Thursday. “And we’ve bolstered our military readiness vis-a-vis Tehran.”

Pompeo said more needs to be done to confront Iran and prevent it from spreading terrorism and violence worldwide.

“The Security Council must renew the UN arms embargo against Iran before it expires on Oct. 18,” he added.

“Iran already mines ships in the Strait of Hormuz, launches missiles at Saudi oil facilities and ships arms to the Houthis. Should the Security Council fail to act, Iran will have a freer hand to sow destruction across the Middle East and indeed the world.”

Pompeo called for an indefinite renewal of the arms embargo against Iran during an appearance at the Security Council last month.

But he was rebuffed by the Russian and Chinese governments, while American allies seemed ambivalent about the idea.

Pompeo denounced Iran’s regime as “authoritarian” and as “an aggressor and not a victim.” He said of US efforts to confront Iran: “We’ve gone full bore on our maximum-pressure campaign. Since May of 2018, we’ve slashed the vital oil revenues the regime uses for terrorism and illegal nuclear activities by 90 percent.”

Topics: Iran US Mike Pompeo sanctions

Related

Update
Middle-East
Pompeo: US warns against danger of not extending arms embargo on Iran
Update
Middle-East
Iran arms embargo lapse would ‘intensify’ regional violence: US envoy

Latest updates

Yazidi children freed from Daesh haunted by health crisis
Saudi media plays key role in ‘fight against human trafficking’
Hajj sermon focuses on social solidarity and cure for corona
Saudi medical masks, gowns manufacturer amps up daily production for Hajj season
What We Are Reading Today: Eva Palmer Sikelianos: A Life in Ruins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.