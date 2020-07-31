Jordan’s crackdown on teachers condemned by HRW

AMMAN: Jordan’s government is facing criticism from human rights groups over its handling of a teachers’ protest in the country.
The global watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Jordanian Center for Human Rights condemned the government’s response to the dispute shortly after teachers’ union offices were shut down and a comprehensive gag order was placed on all reporting about the situation, including on social media or sharing social media comments.
Police raided the Jordan Teachers Syndicate headquarters in Amman, shuttered 11 of its branches across the country and arrested all 13 syndicate board members on July 25.
HRW issued a statement criticizing the government’s handling of the conflict.
“Shuttering one of Jordan’s few independent labor unions following a protracted dispute with the government and on dubious legal grounds raises serious concerns about the government’s respect for the rule of law,” said Michael Page, the group’s deputy Middle East director.
“The lack of transparency and the ban on discussing this incident on social media only reinforces the conclusion that the authorities are violating citizens’ rights.”
Amjad Adaileh, minister for media affairs, told Arab News that the government respects the rights of citizens but must enforce Health Ministry orders to avoid large gatherings.
“While we can’t comment on the proceedings of the judiciary and we commit to respect whatever decision it makes, the government is also responsible for executing the general health directives and related defense orders regarding social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Adaileh said the government will not permit any gatherings that threaten to block major traffic arteries or prevent access to essential services.
“However, we accept to help protect demonstrators who abide by health regulations and demonstrate with distance in outdoor settings.”
Jordan’s Center for Human Rights demanded the release of teachers’ union leaders who were arrested on Saturday and called for the right to assemble to be preserved.
Asma Khader, a former Jordanian government spokeswoman, told Arab News that the escalation of tensions is unfortunate.
“The right to protest and to establish a union is a constitutional right as is the right to education,” Khader said.
Protests in Amman drew global media attention amid claims that demonstrating teachers and journalists had been beaten by police.
However, local media was silent because of the official gag order.
Adam Coogle, HRW’s deputy Middle East director, told Arab News that the ban on media reporting is aimed at halting public discussion on the teachers’ union shutdown and the arrest of its leaders.
“Preventing press reporting raises questions about what the authorities may be trying to hide,” he said.
