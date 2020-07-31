You are here

No COVID-19 cases detected among Hajj pilgrims, infection numbers continue to fall

A handout picture provided by Saudi Ministry of Media on July 31, 2020 shows pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba. (AFP/HO/Saudi Ministry of Media)
  • Of the new cases, the highest number was reported in Makkah with 178 infections
  • Saudi Arabia has implemented a number of measures in order to keep pilgrims safe
LONDON: There were 1,686 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded in Saudi Arabia on Friday, but none were detected among the Hajj pilgrims.

The new cases announced by the Ministry of Health brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 275,905.

Of the new cases, the highest number was reported in Makkah with 178 infections, but Hajj pilgrims remained virus free as of Friday.

The rest of the new infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia implemented a number of measures in order to keep pilgrims safe from infection during a restricted Hajj pilgrimage this year.

In the past 24 hours, 24 more people died due to COVID-19, which raised the virus-related death in Saudi Arabia toll to 2,866.

The total number of recoveries rose to 235,658 after 4,460 more people recovered from the virus.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020 hajj Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders

  • The king recently left hospital after successful surgery
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received telephone calls from several leaders and officials on Friday wishing him Eid Al-Adha greetings and well after his recovery from an operation.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, congratulated King Salman on the blessed occasion and on his discharge from hospital.
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also wished the king Eid Mubarak and expressed happiness over his speedy recovery from an operation on his gallbladder.
The king also received similar messages from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as leaders from Djibouti and Indonesia.
For his part, the king also passed on Eid greetings to the leaders and thanked them for their kind messages on his health.

Topics: King Salman Eid Al-Adha 2020 Saudi Arabia

