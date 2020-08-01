You are here

Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan

Amazon plans to create a network of satellites that will compete with the Starlink network being built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX program, above. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Amazon said: The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless service to new regions
WASHINGTON: Amazon.com said that it will invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 satellites that will provide high-speed broadband internet services to people around the world who lack such access.

The announcement follows the Federal Communications Commission’s approval of the plan, called “Project Kuiper,” for the constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that will compete with the Starlink network being built out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It also comes on the heels of Amazon posting its biggest profit in its 26-year history.
“A project of this scale requires significant effort and resources, and, due to the nature of LEO constellations, it is not the kind of initiative that can start small. You have to commit,” the company said in a blog post.
The project will also benefit wireless carriers deploying 5G and other wireless service to new regions, Amazon said.
By comparison, SpaceX has launched more than 500 satellites of the roughly 12,000 expected for its Starlink constellation in low-Earth orbit and plans to offer broadband service in the US and Canada by the year’s end. The FCC approved SpaceX’s request in 2018.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who in February floated the idea of spinning Starlink off for an IPO in the coming years, has said the Starlink constellation will cost the company roughly $10 billion.
While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide high-speed Internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber-optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupts communication.
The FCC authorization, adopted with a 5-0 vote, requires Amazon to launch half of its satellites no later than mid-2026 and build out the rest of the constellation by mid-2029.
Amazon said that it would begin to offer broadband service once 578 satellites are launched.
It had 110 open positions for its “Project Kuiper” posted on its website on Thursday. The satellites will be designed and tested at a new research and development facility opening in Redmond, Washington.

  • A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP
MADRID: Spain plunged into recession in the second quarter after its gross domestic product tumbled by 18.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Friday.
In the first quarter, growth had fallen by 5.2 percent, the Institute of National Statistics said (INE). A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP.
The first of estimate by INE is broadly in line with the forecast by the Bank of Spain which had seen a contraction in the economy of between 16 and 22 percent for the period between April to June at the height of the lockdown when all non-essential activities were halted.
The restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, which began in mid-March, were only gradually lifted in May and June.
The business, transport and hotels sector were all badly hit, with a 40 percent drop compared with the first quarter.
And tourism, a pillar of the Spanish economy which accounts for 12 percent of GDP, suffered with a 60 percent drop in revenues compared the same period in 2019.
Construction fell by 24 percent compared with the first quarter and industry by 18.5 percent. Household consumption dropped by around 21 percent and business investment by 22 percent while exports fell by around a third.
The Spanish government sees the economy contracting by 9.2 percent overall in 2020 but the Bank of Spain says that figure could reach 15 percent.
Analysts at Capital Economics said they were expecting the Spanish economy to contract “by some 12 percent this year and then recover only slowly thereafter, with a return to pre-virus size years away.”
“The record plunge in Spain’s GDP of 18.5 percent is likely to have been one of the biggest falls of any euro-zone country in the second quarter, illustrating the severity of the country’s lockdown and its slow and partial recovery,” it said in a note.
“And the recent rise in virus cases is likely to hold back the recovery in tourism, strengthening our view that the Spanish economy will struggle to rebound as quickly as its neighbors.”
Spain suffered a particularly deadly outbreak of the virus, with more than 28,400 people losing their lives.
However, it will benefit considerably from the historic €750 billion rescue plan that was agreed by the European Union’s 27 member states on July 21.
Under the plan, Spain will receive €140 billion ($162 billion) of which just over half — or €73 billion — is in the form of subsidies, while the rest is in the form of loans.
According to Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, the measures taken by the government to prop up the economy — such as extending its furlough scheme, state-sponsored loans, subsidies for the self-employed — enabled Spain to avoid “a collapse in GDP of more than 25 percent.”
The pandemic also destroyed more than a million jobs in Spain in the second quarter, mostly in the services and tourism sector.
Unemployment hit 15.3 percent by the end of June and is expected to reach 19 percent by the year’s end, the government says, although the IMF sees that figure rising to as much as 20.8 percent.

